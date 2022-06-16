Legals for June, 16 2022

RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY As provided in 20-6-604, MCA, the Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 hereby resolve to sell excess property, namely District supplies, equipment, etc. that are no longer utilized by the District. The Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 further resolve that notices of this resolution shall be published in the local papers, The CharKoosta, and The Lake County Leader the weeks of June 13th, 2022 and June 20th, 2022. This resolution shall become effective 14 days after publication of the second notice identified in the above paragraph, unless appealed to the district court by a taxpayer in compliance with and provided in 20-6-604, MCA. Annual School Surplus sale will be held on July 13, 2022 in the Shop Building from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adopted by the Board of Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8, this 14th day of June, 2022. Brian BigSam - Board Chair Lonnie Morin - District Clerk Published on June 16, June 24, 2022. MNAXLP

City of Polson, Montana PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the City Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the Polson City Hall, 106 First Street East, Polson, Montana, to hold a public hearing for annexation, pursuant to 7-2-4401 MCA et seq., of tracts of real property and parcels of land described below, which includes incorporating such tracts of real properties and parcels of land to be incorporated into the municipal boundaries and providing municipal services thereon. Properties: (1) S05, T22 N, R20 W, Remainder Less Surveyed EST 185.86 AC (Geocode: 15- 3228-05-1-05-01-0000). Approximately 79 acres located west along Highway 93 adjacent to the City of Polson Airport and Polson KOA camp grounds. The general purpose of the annexation is to provide municipal services to the proposed developments: (1) a gaming business, (2) a recreational vehicle (RV) park, (3) a business center, and (4) a residential area. This public notice is made pursuant to 76-3-503 MCA and 7-2-4404 MCA. Staff report is available at City Hall, or online at www.cityofpolson.com. Written or oral comments are encouraged. Please submit all written comments by 5:00 p.m. on June 29, 2022, to City of Polson, City Clerk, 106 First Street East, Polson, Montana 59860. Contact Ed Meece, City Manager, (406) 883-8207, citymanager@cityofpolson.com, for further information. Published on June 9 and June 16, 2022. MNAXLP

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Polson City Commission will on Wednesday, the 6th day of July, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Polson City Hall, 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana, hold a public hearing for the purpose of a requested zoning variance. Specifically, the request is from the Polson Development Code's maximum lot coverage requirements to allow for an addition to an existing home. The request is made by Denny Anderson and Kim Lewis of Missoula, owners, on behalf of Robert G Anderson Jr. etal. The subject property is currently developed with an existing single family residence, zoned Low Density Residential, located at 759 Bayview Drive and legally described as Tract B of the Amended Plat of the S1/2 Lot 3 and Lot 2, Block 1, Slack Villa and Orchard Tracts. The Polson City Commission will take public testimony and review the proposed variance request. Following public testimony, the City Commission will vote to approve, conditionally approve, or deny the variance request. This public notice is made pursuant to 76-2-326 MCA. Contact the City of Polson Planner at 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana 59860; by email at cityplanner@cityofpolson.com; or call 406-883-8213 to obtain further information. The application is available for review at City Hall. Contact the Polson City Clerk at Polson City Hall, 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana, 59860; by email at cityclerk@cityofpolson.com; or call 406-883-8203 to request an accommodation. Dated at Polson, Montana this 10th day of June, 2022. Cora Pritt Polson City Clerk Polson, MT Published on June 16th, 2022. MNAXLP

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Polson City Commission will on Wednesday, the 6th day of July, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Polson City Hall, 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana, hold a public hearing for the purpose of a requested zoning variance. Specifically, the request is from the Polson Development Code's parking and vehicle access performance standards for multiple-family dwellings associated with a proposed multiple-family dwelling structure with 4 living units. The request is made by Merlin Knowles, purchaser, of St. Ignatius, on behalf of Chanel Elder, seller, of Austin Texas. The subject property is currently vacant, zoned Medium Density Residential within a Wellhead Protection Overlay District, located at the end of LaVista Lane and legally described as Lot 4 of LaVista Overlook Subdivision. The Polson City Commission will take public testimony and review the proposed variance request. Following public testimony, the City Commission will vote to approve, conditionally approve, or deny the variance request. This public notice is made pursuant to 76-2-326 MCA. Contact the City of Polson Planner at 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana 59860; by email at cityplanner@cityofpolson.com; or call 406-883-8213 to obtain further information. The application is available for review at City Hall. Contact the Polson City Clerk at Polson City Hall, 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana, 59860; by email at cityclerk@cityofpolson.com; or call 406-883-8203 to request an accommodation. Dated at Polson, Montana this 10th day of June, 2022. Cora Pritt Polson City Clerk Polson, MT Published on June 16th, 2022. MNAXLP

MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE OF ENTRY OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION-STATE OF MONTANA-UNITED STATES COMPACT PRELIMINARY DECREE AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY CASE NO. WC-0001-C-2021 ALL WATER USERS NEED TO READ THIS NOTICE The Montana Water Court has been asked to approve a Compact settling the water rights claims of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The Flathead Compact was ratified by the Montana Legislature on April 24, 2015 (codified at § 85-20-1901, MCA), by the Congress of the United States on December 27, 2020 (Pub. L. No. 116-260, Title V, Division DD), by the Tribes by Resolution 21-023 of the Tribal Council on December 29, 2020, and signed by the Secretary of the United States Department of the Interior on September 17, 2021. The Flathead Compact Preliminary Decree is now available for your review. The Flathead Compact defines the reserved water rights of the Tribes within the State of Montana and will entitle the Tribes to divert and use water in accordance with the Flathead Compact within all or part of the following basins: Basin 76D, Kootenai River; Basin 76E, Rock Creek; Basin 76F, Blackfoot River; Basin 76J, Flathead River (South Fork); Basin 76K, Swan River; Basin 76L, Flathead River (below Flathead Lake); Basin 76LJ, Flathead River (to and including Flathead Lake); Basin 76M, Clark Fork River (between Blackfoot and Flathead Rivers); and Basin 76N, lower Clark Fork River (below Flathead River). Also, Tribal water rights can have an impact on water rights in Basin 76G, Clark Fork River (above Blackfoot River); 76GJ, Flint Creek; and Basin 76I, Middle Fork of the Flathead River. The Preliminary Decree and Commencement Order are available at these locations: * The Montana Water Court, 1123 Research Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718 * The Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 2705 Spurgin Road, Bldg. C, Missoula, MT 59806-5004; (406) 721-4284 The Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 655 Timberwolf Parkway, Ste 4, Kalispell, MT 59901-1215; (406) 752-2288 Lincoln County Clerk's Office, Libby, MT; Flathead County Clerk's Office, Kalispell, MT; Sanders County Clerk's Office, Thompson Falls, MT; Lake County Clerk's Office, Polson, MT; Mineral County Clerk's Office, Superior, MT; Missoula County Clerk's Office, Missoula, MT; Ravalli County Clerk's Office, Hamilton, MT; Granite County Clerk's Office, Philipsburg, MT; Powell County Clerk's Office, Deer Lodge, MT; Lewis and Clark County Clerk's Office, Helena, MT; Deer Lodge County Clerk's Office, Anaconda, MT; Silver Bow County Clerk's Office, Butte, MT Bureau of Indian Affairs, Flathead Indian Irrigation Project Office, 220 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, MT 59865; 406-745-2661 CSKT Natural Resources Department, 301 Main Street, Polson, Montana, 59860; (406) 675-2700 The Preliminary Decree, Commencement Order, Notice, and Summary of the Flathead Compact water rights are also available on the Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/adjudication/confederated-salish-and-kootenai-tribes-compact. OBJECTIONS Your water usage may be affected by the Flathead Compact. If you do not agree with the Tribal Water Rights recognized in the Flathead Compact, you may file an objection and request a hearing and the Water Court will hear your objection under the existing legal standards. All objections must be filed on the forms provided by the Water Court and must be received at the Water Court by December 6, 2022. Objections can be sent electronically to watercourt@mt.gov or to Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771. This will be your only opportunity to object to the Preliminary Decree. If you do not file an objection at this time, you will not be able to object to the Preliminary Decree in any other proceedings before the Water Court and you will be bound by any final decree entered by the Water Court approving the Tribal Water Rights quantified in the Flathead Compact. EXTENSIONS The Water Court may grant a request for an extension of the time for filing objections. A request for an extension must be received by the Water Court on or before December 6, 2022. Use the Water Court's Request for Extension form found at https://courts.mt.gov/courts/water/LegalResources. If an extension is granted, it will apply to everyone. Any extension will be posted at the offices listed above and will be advertised once in this newspaper. RIGHT TO APPEAL If you do not participate in Water Court proceedings, your right to appeal an adverse decision is limited by Section 85-2-235, MCA. MEETING One informal public meeting will be held by video conference: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The meeting can be accessed by computer at: https://mtgov.zoom.us/j/86359692851?pwd=QXQyZGpiR2RnenlrbnNuTkg3bmI2Zz09 or by telephone at +1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999. The meeting ID is 863 5969 2851 and the password is 333701. Published on June 16, June 23, June 30, 2022. MNAXLP

Kimberly L. Field FIELD LAW OFFICES, PLLC P.O. Box 573 Ronan, MT 59864 Telephone: (406) 676-0677 Attorney for Personal Representatives MONTANA TWENTIETH JUDICAL DISTRICT COURT, LAKE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARCELLA C. TURNER, Deceased CAUSE NO. DP-22-37 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to JAMES D. TURNER, JR. & LAURA ANNE PICKRELL, Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, c/o FIELD LAW OFFICES, PLLC, P.O. Box 573, Ronan, MT 59864, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court Published on June 16, June 23, June 30, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause No. 22-048-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROSE M. MCCREA Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Lytle "Bud" Gillin has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims agains the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Court, P.O. Box 278, Pablo, Montana 59855. DATED THIS 1st of June, 2022 /s/Lytle Bud Gillin Personal Representative Address: Lytle "Bud" Gillin 30820 Atwen Lane Polson, MT 59860 Published on June 16, June 23, June 30, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Probate Cause No. 22-0112-P THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBAL COURT OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION, PABLO, MONTANA IN RE THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES TELLIER Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Charmel Gillin has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, or to the Clerk of Court of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Court, P.O. Box 278, Pablo, Montana 59855. DATED this 1st of June, 2022. Charmel R. Gillin Personal Representative Address: Charmel Gillin 30820 Atwen Lane Polson, MT 59860 Published on June 16, June 23, June 30, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on October 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM on the front steps of the Lake County Courthouse, 106 4th Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860, the following described real property situated in Lake County, State of Montana: Lot B of the Amended Plat of Lots 15 and 16 of PINEWOOD SHORES, a subdivision of Lake County, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, Montana. More commonly known as 128 Pinewood Drive, Polson, MT 59860. John L. Coon and Mary L. Coon, Husband and Wife, as Grantors, conveyed said real property to Charles J. Peterson at Mackkoff, Kellogg, Kirby & Kloster, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to PHH Mortgage Services, by Deed of Trust dated on June 23, 2003, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Lake County, State of Montana, on June 27, 2003, as Instrument No. 437497, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration System as nominee for Decision One Mortgage Company, LLC., its successors and assigns Assignment Dated: July 11, 2003 Assignment Recorded: September 29, 2003 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 440855 Assignee: Bank of America, N.A. Assignment Dated: April 30, 2018 Assignment Recorded: May 3, 2018 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 561864 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Lake County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lake County, State of Montana, on April 14, 2022, as Instrument No. 597498, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning April 1, 2020, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $432,442.93, interest in the sum of $54,101.27, escrow advances of $35,461.77, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $1,731.00 for a total amount owing of $523,736.97, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 27th day of May, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT11264 Published on June 16, June 23, June 30, 2022. MNAXLP

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS June 13, 2022 Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes P.O. Box 278 Pablo, MT, 59855 (406) 675-2700 These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 28, 2022 the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes will authorize the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority to submit a request to the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Indian Housing Block Grant, and American Rescue Plan Grant funds under Section 102 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA) as amended, to undertake a development known as the Grizzly Bear Homesites for the purpose of constructing nine homes positioned to the north of Clairmont road in Pablo, Montana in order to reduce the low-rent waiting list and provide affordable homeownership opportunities to tribal members of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Estimated funding consists of IHBG-ARP funds in the amount of $2,646,800.00. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority, 56243 US-93, Pablo, MT 59855 and may be examined or copied Monday thru Thursday 7:00 A.M to 5:30 P.M PUBLIC COMMENTS These funds will be used for a project to address the COVID-19 emergency; therefore, these funds are needed on an emergency basis due to the declared emergency so the public comment and objection periods have been combined into one 15-day comment period. Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to both Nolan Michel, Construction Coordinator of Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority, PO Box 38 Pablo, MT 59855 and the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at NPONAP_CustomerService@hud.gov. All comments received by June 28, 2022 will be considered by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes certifies to the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that Tom McDonald in his capacity as Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority to use program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes' certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes; (b) the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; or (d) another federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, . Potential objectors should contact Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Tom McDonald, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Chairman Published on June 16, June 23, 2022. MNAXLP

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about June 28, 2022 the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes will authorize the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority to submit a request to the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Indian Community Development Block Grant, and American Rescue Plan Grant funds under Section 102 of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA) as amended, to undertake a project known as the Joe Dog Drive Seven One Bedroom Home Development for the purpose of constructing 7 new rental units in the already developed Maggie Ashley subdivision in Pablo, Montana, in order to reduce household overcrowding and the spread of COVID19 in addition to reduce homelessness situations across the Indian Flathead Reservation. Estimated funding consists of ICDBG-ARP funds in the amount of $1,725,000.00. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority, 56243 US-93, Pablo, MT 59855 and may be examined or copied Monday thru Thursday 7:00 A.M to 5:30 P.M PUBLIC COMMENTS These funds will be used for a project to address the COVID-19 emergency; therefore, these funds are needed on an emergency basis due to the declared emergency so the public comment and objection periods have been combined into one 15-day comment period. Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to both Nolan Michel, Construction Coordinator of Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority, PO Box 38 Pablo, MT 59855 and the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at NPONAP_CustomerService@hud.gov. All comments received by June 28, 2022 will be considered by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes certifies to the Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that Tom McDonald in his capacity as Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Chairman consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority to use program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes' certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes; (b) the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; or (d) another federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, NPONAP_CustomerService@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact Northern Plains Office of Native American Programs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Tom McDonald, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribal Chairman Published on June 16, June 23, 2022. MNAXLP

INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed bids for construction of PONDERILLA HILLS - WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the Ponderilla/Lake County Water & Sewer District until 1pm on June 22, 2022 then publicly opened and read aloud at the Lake County Court House, 106 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860. In person: Commissioners Office, Lake County Court House, 106 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860. By mail: Commissioners Office, Lake County Court House, 106 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860. The project consists of: approximately 3300 LF of 4-inch water main, 1000 LF of 2-inch water main, installation of blow off/air release hydrants; replacement of service lines from main to curb stop; curb stops; meter pits; and appurtenances. The Contract Document consists of Drawings and Project Manual and is available in electronic form only. The Contract Document may be viewed and printed from the following Plans Exchanges. Northwest Plans Exchange (2303 Hwy2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901), Missoula Plans Exchange (201 North Russell, Missoula , MT 59801). Bidder is responsible to ensure the printed Contract Document is a complete set and to verify all Addendum have been received prior to bidding. All questions are to be directed to Shari A Johnson Engineering & Associates (email: Engineering@SAJmontana.com; 406-261-3019). There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the Lake County Court House -106 4th Ave E, Polson, MT 59860 at 1pm, June 13, 2022. Interested Contractors are encouraged to attend. Contractor and any of the Contractor's subcontractors bidding or doing work on this project will be required to be registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P.O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, Montana 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling 1-406-444-7734. Preference is given to Montana Contractors according to MCA 18-1-102. Contractor is required to be registered with the DLI prior to bidding on this project. All laborers and mechanics employed by Contractor or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid, for each wage classification, the higher of either the Montana Prevailing Wage Rates or the Federal Davis-Bacon Prevailing Wage Rates. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against on the basis of their race, creed, color, age, religion, sex, physical or mental disabilities, or national origin and must show affirmative action to ensure Equal Employment Opportunities. Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or Bid Bond payable to the PONDERILLA/LAKE COUNTY WATER & SEWER DISTRICT, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. The successful bidder shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance, as required by specifications, shall be provided by the successful bidder and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided and approved. This project is funded in part or in whole with grant/loan funding from the Montana State Revolving Fund and ARPA (American Rescue Fund Act). Award of the project will be contingent upon receiving funding and award concurrence from project funding agencies. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of bids. The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the Town. The Ponderilla/Lake County Water & Sewer District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Published on June 9 and June 16, 2022. MNAXLP

St. Ignatius Rural Fire District Notice of Preliminary Budget Meeting The St. Ignatius Rural Fire District will conduct a public preliminary budget meeting for the fiscal year 2022/2023, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Fire Hall meeting room. For further information you may contact Chairman, Tim Callahan at 745-4112. For written comments send to St. Ignatius Rural Fire District, P.O. Box 485 St. Ignatius, MT, 59865. Published on June 16, June 23, 2022. MNALXP