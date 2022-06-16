Anime Club

How many shows have we seen take place over a summer at a lake or some other resort area, with teens meeting and coming of age? The Lake is definitely in that genre, but it also has the added layer of a) being really funny and b) about a man who is trying to reconnect with the daughter he made available for adoption when he was a teenager. She’s now a teen herself and isn’t quite sure what to make of him. Oh, and there’s the cabin culture up in Canada, where it seems like things are a bit more wild than one might think.

