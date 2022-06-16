ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Democrats Have Spent $20M Trying to Help Trump-Loving GOP Candidates Win

By Darragh Roche
 3 days ago
The Democratic Governors Association has spent millions promoting a pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate. But...

Don't care Do you?
3d ago

Are the dems aware most of the candidates Pres. Trump picked have won their primaries. We should have told them before they wasted 20 mil. Nah, let's keep that to ourselves.

Fritz Brueggemann
21h ago

all about Trump. This administration really can't do anything but hate Trump. They have impacted our way of life with all their hate and lies about everything.

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

& Dems sent another Billion over to Ukraine! which most of it will go into Zelensky's warchest of funds!🤔

The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
