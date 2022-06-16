Democrats Have Spent $20M Trying to Help Trump-Loving GOP Candidates Win
The Democratic Governors Association has spent millions promoting a pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate. But...www.newsweek.com
Are the dems aware most of the candidates Pres. Trump picked have won their primaries. We should have told them before they wasted 20 mil. Nah, let's keep that to ourselves.
all about Trump. This administration really can't do anything but hate Trump. They have impacted our way of life with all their hate and lies about everything.
& Dems sent another Billion over to Ukraine! which most of it will go into Zelensky's warchest of funds!🤔
