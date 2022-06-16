ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginni Thomas Subpoena Calls Grow Over John Eastman Jan. 6 Emails

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas previously urged White House officials to overturn the 2020 election...

swapmdawg
3d ago

The Supreme court is looking for the leaker of the RVW memo, I personally would look at her.

Mike McDaniel
2d ago

Subpoena Clarence! Let's see if a Supreme Court Justice actually takes the law seriously....

dennis hamel
3d ago

who's wife is this? Clarence this doesn't look good for you a justice!

Newsweek

Newsweek

