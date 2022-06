There are no two ways to look at it. Everton are a club who have spent big and have shown ambition, yet have done everything but improve over recent years. Just a year after Carlo Ancelotti led the Toffees to a 59-point campaign, including an early-season run where the Blues were high-flying and top of the league, the club had one of its worst-ever seasons, narrowly escaping relegation and what would have been the biggest disgrace in its illustrious 144-year history.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO