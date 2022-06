SPOKANE, Wash. — A local family is devastated after their dogs were killed at a local kennel, a place they should have been safe. They dropped off their dogs at All Star Animal Care in Spokane Valley and picked them up in a box. Christina and her family were about to leave for vacation last weekend when they learned there had been an attack at the kennel, and both their dogs were dead.

