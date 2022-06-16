Clay Travis: Jack Del Rio Was Only Punished For Having Non-Left Wing Views
Clay Travis: “Jack Del Rio just raised the question why are we treating the BLM riots so different compared to January 6th? The BLM riots, by every statistical measure, are worse than what happened on January 6th in terms of death, destruction, and costs to businesses. There are lies that were in this statement attributed to Ron Rivera. This feels like something that would come from Joe Biden’s ‘ministry of truth’, and instead it’s coming from a football team. This $100,000 fine is a message that is designed to let it be known that you are not allowed to share anything other than far-left wing political opinions. If Greg Popovich or Steve Kerr decided to share their political opinions – which I think are often not very smart, far-left wing, hypocritical, and inconsistent – and their team fined them $100,000 for sharing their opinions I’d be the first person to say ‘hey, I don’t think that’s appropriate.’ They have the right to share their political opinions in press conferences and they have a right to not share their political opinions. How many sports media members who may not have agreed with what Jack Del Rio said have you heard defend Jack Del Rio’s right to have an opinion at all? These are the same people who have told you for a long time it is ‘heroism’ that Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem, and the same people who lauded any athlete who refused to go to the Trump White House. They want all of THOSE athletes to make political statements and it’s ‘brave’ for them to do so from a left-wing perspective. But have you heard any of those people who have been praising athletes for taking left-wing positions criticize the Washington Commanders for this $100,000 fine for Jack Del Rio? No you haven’t. They claim that they support free speech, but what they actually support is speech that agrees with their political opinions. Jack Del Rio wasn’t fined for having a political opinion; he was fined for having a non-left-wing political opinion, which is content discrimination.” (Full Video Above)
Listen to Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage rip Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders franchise for fining defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for opinions Del Rio made questioning why there is an ongoing investigation into the events that took place on January 6th at the Capitol but not into the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020.
