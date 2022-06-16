Draymond Green Is the Michael Jordan of Mindfuckery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Minutes after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in Boston Thursday, the team posted details on the its first victory parade in San Francisco.The team will hold its victory parade on Monday, June 20 in San Francisco on Market Street. It will begin at 11:20 a.m. on the intersection of Market and Main streets, and will end at 6th street around 2 p.m."The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff," the team wrote.The team held its previous three championship victory parades in Oakland, where the Warriors called home from 1971 to 2019.

