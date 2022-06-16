Premier League fixtures: City face West Ham in opener

Jason Roy toasted his 100th one-day international with 73 off 60 balls as England repelled a fightback from the Netherlands to move into an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Roy was one of the few England batters to miss out in their world record 498 for four 48 hours earlier but, in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side, he hit top form to hasten their pursuit of 236.

WORLD ・ 14 MINUTES AGO