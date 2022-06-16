ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker, Critic of Absentee Dads, Has Yet ANOTHER Secret Son—and a Daughter

By Roger Sollenberger
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker had a secret 10-year-old son he fathered out of wedlock, the football star-turned-politician confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he...

William Shakespeare
4d ago

Yeah, he's never denied them, but the public didn't know anything about them until this week, and he was with each of them for every milestone, every birthday, every school play and band concert and football game, and...wait...what? No, no one knew about these other three children and their mothers may have sued for child support, but he probably gave them not a minute of his time except for signing the checks. Here in the GQP, hypocrisy is alive and well.

charles stone
4d ago

Dude should have never ... once a puppet always a puppet. The CULT will defend him.

Daily Mail

GOP Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker admits he has THREE estranged, secret children - as footage resurfaces of his son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads, saying 'Get home and raise your kids'

A video of Herschel Walker's son Christian tearing into deadbeat dads is getting attention after the Republican Georgia Senate hopeful admitted late Wednesday that he has a second secret son - and a daughter from a relationship he had in college. The revelation comes a day after The Daily Beast...
BET

Dwayne Wade Fears For Zaya Wade’s Safety As A Trans Teen

“I’m still afraid every time she leaves the house,” Dwayne Wade speaks in an interview and discusses how scary it can be raising a child who is also transgender in a world that doesn’t care about their safety. In this interview at the Time 100 summit, the...
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
The Independent

Rep Casten pays tribute to daughter, 17, who died inexplicably in her sleep: ‘Savour the moments’

Congressman Sean Casten issued a statement on Wednesday mourning the death of his 17-year-old daughter.Gwen, the teenage daughter of the Democratic representative, was found unresponsive at their family home in Illinois on Monday morning, an official from the Chicago police department told the Chicago Tribune, without elaborating on the cause of her death.Sharing details about the circumstances of her death, Mr Casten said the only thing they know “is that it was peaceful”.“There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies,” he said, urging others to “savour the moments” with their loved ones.“On ...
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Disturbing Paige Spiranac Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was named Maxim's sexiest woman of the year this week. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared some photos with Maxim on social media. They're tasteful. One Twitter troll decided to mock the photos, though, calling...
Salon

Lauren Boebert tells church crowd that she prays for Biden's demise: "May his days be few"

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested that she prays for President Biden's death during a Colorado church event this past weekend. The Republican lawmaker's remarks came during a Sunday family gathering at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, where she attacked the Democratic effort to regulate guns in the aftermath of two shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
CBS News

A look at the role Christian nationalism played in the Jan. 6 attack

Former President Donald Trump addressed the Jan. 6 hearings during a speech Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Nashville. Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, joined CBS News to talk about the role Christian nationalism played in the Capitol insurrection.
