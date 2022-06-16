ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQLUd_0gCTY5d000

With the Premier League season fixtures being announced lets take a look at when the big six collide as they are so often the pinnacle of the season for fans all over the globe.

With the Premier League season fixtures being announced lets take a look at when the big six collide as they are so often the pinnacle of the season for fans all over the globe.

Manchester City had a near-flawless record against the 'big six' last season with the only side to beat them home and away being Tottenham Hotspur.

Silva in action against Spurs

IMAGO / PA Images

City will get their chance to get revenge on Tottenham on the 18th September at the Etihad with that being their first game against one of the 'big six' next season as it was last campaign but this time instead of being the opening the game it is the seventh game in the calendar.

After that the next one is against their city rivals Manchester United on the 1st October with Erik Ten Haag bringing his side to The Etihad.

The third fixture in October is the all important trip to Anfield with the two title favourites locking horns on the 15th October with Arsenal away being the game straight after on 18th October.

So October, the month for spooky season, looks like one of the toughest on paper for Pep Guardiola's men.

Once City get past October it is not until after the World Cup that they play another rival and it comes in the New Year away to Chelsea on the 2nd January .

Straight after that it is Manchester United on the 14th January with a trip to Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eMdn_0gCTY5d000
Silva celebrating at Old Trafford

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Two games after that trip it is another big away to Antonio Conte's Spurs on the 4th  February so it is a difficult start to the New Year on paper.

The home game against title rivals Liverpool comes on the 1st April with Arsenal at home also on the 26th April .

Chelsea at home is the last 'big six' game of the season with it being the second t last in the calendar on the 29th May .

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Manchester City asking price for Raheem Sterling transfer to Chelsea, revealed

Chelsea is looking to buff up its attacking options during the summer transfer window and the club has set its sights on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. Sterling may be out of favor under Pep Guardiola following the addition of Erling Haaland, and has been linked with a move to Chelsea in order to secure more playing time. According to Sky Sports, if Chelsea wants to bring Sterling to Stamford Bridge, it’ll cost them no less than £60 million ($73.3 million).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Harry Darling: Swansea City sign defender from MK Dons

Swansea City have signed centre-back Harry Darling on a three-year deal from MK Dons. The 22-year-old had been a key target for Swansea head coach Russell Martin since he took charge in August 2021. Martin signed Darling during his spell as MK Dons boss with the player making 72 appearances,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Six#Liverpool#Home Game#Manchester City#Tottenham Hotspur
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel 'Big Fan' Of Manchester City Defender

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a ‘big fan’ of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, according to reports. The Blues will have lost two of their senior central defenders come the start of next season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving the club in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Rodri to Sign New Deal

Rodri claimed his second Premier League this season, playing a pivotal role in scoring the equaliser on the final game of the season. It will be important Manchester City tie Rodri to a new deal, espeically after the departure of Fernandinho. Rodri had the highest average rating for any Defensive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Southampton Plan To Steal Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment

Southampton are reported to have made an ambitious move for Manchester City’s head of youth recruitment as they look to revamp their recruitment department. Joe Shields has been with the Manchester side, initially as a scout, since 2013. However, the Telegraph are today reporting that he could be set to leave the club after almost a decade at the Cityzens.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich to start Bundesliga title defense at Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will start its bid for a record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a potentially tricky game away at Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt has won two of its last three games against Bayern ahead of their meeting Aug. 5, which will kick...
SOCCER
BBC

Derby County: EFL 'extremely frustrated' at not being able to speak to bidders

The Football League says it is "extremely frustrated" at being blocked from speaking to potential buyers of stricken League One club Derby County. After Chris Kirchner's withdrawal on Monday, the EFL said it intended to step up its involvement in the process. It was expected EFL chief executive Trevor Birch...
SOCCER
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy