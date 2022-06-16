Weekender: 25 things to do in Charlotte this Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on June 21 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring family-friendly fun and racing’s rising stars in Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

95. PM Thunderstorms. 41% chance of rain.

PRIDE Class at Hilliard Studio Method: Wear your favorite color workout set and get ready to move in this PRIDE-themed dance class 9:30am. Details .

Concert in the Courtyard Live at Optimist Hall: Grab food from your favorite vendor and enjoy a live music performance from Greg Steinfeld. 5:30-8:30pm. Free. Details .

Art After Dark: Music and Freedom at the Harvey B. Gantt Center: The Gantt Center is celebrating Juneteenth weekend with a series of art workshops, discussions, live music, and more. 6-10pm. Free. Details .

Decades Party: The ’50s at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Dress in your best ’50s get up to enjoy dancing, movies and a costume contest. 6pm. Free. Details .

Sofar Show at Lenny Boy Brewing Co.: Sofar Shows are a unique experience because the performing artists will remain a mystery until they take to the stage. 7:30pm. $19. Details .

Pride Drag Show at Skiptown: Skiptown has a weekend of activities planned, all of which will be benefitting the nonprofit Time Out Youth and the weekend of fun kicks off with a Pride Drag Show. 8pm. Free. Details .

Andy Grammer The Art of Joy Tour at Knight Theater: Sing along to some of Andy’s most popular tunes like “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” 8pm. $34.50-54.50. Details .

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

89. Sunny. 7% chance of rain.

Juneteenth Run and Ride Celebration at Exposed Vegan: Celebrate your physical, mental and spiritual freedom at this run and ride event. Participants can opt to run 2 to 3.5 miles or ride their bike 10 to 25 miles for a commemorative medal. Following the run and ride, participants can enjoy delicious food from Exposed Vegan and Renaldo’s. 7am. $30-$35. Details .

Brew Dash 6K & 12K at the Whitewater Center: Go for a run through the Center’s trail network then treat yourself to a post-race beer. 8am. $40-$50. Details .

Ballantyne Yoga + Mimosas in Ballantyne’s Backyard: Join Carolina Yoga for a Saturday morning stretch that will get your blood flowing and body moving, then stick around after class for a mimosa. 10am. $15. Details .

Bacon, Beer, & Bourbon Festival at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Enjoy a day of beer sipping, bourbon tasting and barbecue eating. 11am to 10pm. Free. Details .

Father’s Day Fest at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten: Challenge dad to some friendly competition in a chipping contest and putting games on Saturday, then return on Sunday for a Father’s Day brunch buffet. 11am to 11pm; June 18-19. $27.95 (brunch). Details .

Seafood Fest at Sycamore Brewing: Head to the beer garden for a tasty lineup of food trucks including Lobster Dogs, Cousins Maine Lobster, Baltimore Crab Cakes and Maria’s CLT. Noon. Free. Details .

June Pop-Up Market at Ballantyne Village: Stroll through the village and shop from local vendors selling items like home decor, clothing, jewelry and even baked goods. Noon to 4pm. Free. Details .

Pride Pawty at Skiptown: Bring your pup out to the dog park to enjoy rainbow décor, rainbow bandanas and plenty of photo ops. There will also be a “pup-up” market where you can shop from local pet vendors and treat your furry friend. 12:30-3:30pm. $10. Details .

Durag Fest at Camp North End: The unapologetically Black hair and style festival is back for a fourth year. Plan to pop out in your most creative fits and off-the-wall fashion choices.1-10pm. Free. Details .

It’s Britney Brunch at Lost and Found: Unleash your inner pop performer and this Britney Spears-inspired drag brunch featuring five local queens. Wear your best Briteny fit for a chance to win a $250 cash prize. 2pm. $50 per person. Details .

‘Summer Solstice’ Night Market at Nebel’s Alley: 31 vendors will line South End’s sidewalks for a magical evening filled with good food, great shopping and live music. There will be free DIY flower crowns and smudge sticks from 5-7pm and free tarot card readings from 7-9pm. 4-10pm. Free. Details .

Emo Night at The Music Yard: Put on your favorite band tee and relive your angsty teen years. My Chemical Romance, Panic at the Disco!, Blink 182, Fall Out Boy and Paramore will be on the aux. 6-11pm. $5. Details .

AfroPop! CLT Juneteenth Edition at CROWN STATION Coffee House & Pub: The DJs at this event will be playing everything from house music to afrobeats, so bring your crew and dance the night away. 9:30pm $10. Details .

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

85. Mostly sunny. 0% chance of rain.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

Free Paletas at Morelia South End: Treat your dad to a free paleta of his choosing. Noon to 9pm. Free. Details .

Cam Jackson’s Block Party at Divine Barrel Brewing: Bring your dad out for an afternoon of pro-wrestling in the parking lot of Divine Barrel. 3-6pm. Free. Details .

Father’s Day at Truist Field: The Knights are offering a special Father’s Day package which includes exclusive early access for a pre-game catch on the field, a Charlotte Knights baseball and hat for Dad, better yet, have Dad’s name appear on the video board ahead of the game. 5pm. $149. Details .

Buff Faye’s Jurassic Park Drag Brunch at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille: Buff Faye and her girls are turning into dino-divas for this Jurassic Park-themed drag show. Brunch is included in the ticket price. 11am. $35. Details .

Slay Sunday Daddy Issues Drag Brunch at Queen Park Social: Celebrate with the queens of The Vanity House. 11am to 2pm. $25. Details .

