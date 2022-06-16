ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Try before you buy: Ponybox goes brick-and-mortar

By Ashley Mahoney
 3 days ago
Ponybox will offer try-on appointments starting June 21 at its new Plaza Midwood studio.

What’s happening: The Charlotte-based clothing rental company offering same-day delivery now offers local pick-up at their studio.

  • Up until now, owner Hellen Moffitt ran the business out of her home— as her business grew, she ran out of room.

Why it matters: Now Ponybox is available to everyone, not just those who live within its immediate delivery vicinity.

    How the studio works: Schedule an appointment up to a week in advance for pickup or same-day pickup through Ponybox’s website. You’ll also schedule appointments through the website to try on clothes before renting them.

    • After you try them on at the studio, you can rent items immediately or schedule a pickup or delivery rental.

    Details: The studio is located at 1110 Morningside Dr. Suite A. Everything is by appointment only.

    How the clothing delivery side works: Ponybox customers build their box from the online store, and then it’s delivered to them.

    • You have the option to buy anything you want from your order. Just keep it, and Ponybox will charge you the difference.
    • Ponybox offers new and secondhand items. The latter you’ll find in their neighborhood collection, which currently features clothes inspired by NoDa, Plaza Midwood and Dilworth.
    Ponybox’s Plaza Midwood studio. Photo courtesy of Hellen Moffitt

    Backstory: Moffitt created Ponybox , because fashion frustrated her. Plus she always wanted to start her own business, and now it’s her full-time job.

    • “My overall goal is to make it easy, affordable, and accessible to everyone,” Moffitt told me in April shortly after she left her full-time job as a manager of strategy & analytics at E15 Group to focus on Ponybox.
    • She also became an NC IDEA MICRO grant recipient in April, receiving $10,000.

        What’s next: Moffitt hopes to expand to Raleigh within the next year and eventually branch out to other mid-size cities. She’s also considering expanding into men’s clothing, depending on the demand.

        Go deeper: Meet the clothing rental startup changing Charlotte’s fashion scene

        Ponybox founder Hellen Moffitt. Photo courtesy of Hellen Moffitt

        The post Try before you buy: Ponybox goes brick-and-mortar appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

        9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along

        Dogs are perfect company whenever you’re grabbing a bite to eat. Becoming a dog mom made me want to take my pup everywhere even though he wasn’t fully trained. Now that my pup is officially legal, in dog years he’s only three, I’ve revisited the idea of him hanging with the big dogs (me). Here […] The post 9 best Charlotte restaurant patios where your pup can tag along appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
        CHARLOTTE, NC
