Summit Coffee Co. opening a shop in Eastover with similar vibe to original Davidson location

Once it opens, it’ll be the local coffee Summit Coffee Co.’s 12th location, with others opening soon in Mooresville, Cornelius, Ballantyne, and Roswell, GA.

Just last December we were celebrating the coffee shop’s sixth location opening in SouthPark.

Details: The Eastover Summit will be located inside a 2,000-square-foot house, with indoor and outdoor seating. It’s a location that the owners said they had their eyes set on for a while.

The address is 343 Providence Road , formerly Buttercup Gifts and Stationary.

It’ll have a similar vibe to the shop’s original Davidson location, according to Summit Chief Experience Officer Dora Callahan.

What they’re saying: “We’re really excited to bring a community gathering space to that area,” Callahan tells Axios.

Context: The coffee chain started as a small shop on Main Street in Davidson in 1998. Today, it has eight locations and plans to expand beyond the state.

They’re hoping to open late fall.

