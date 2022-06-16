Airbnb prices increase during the Presidents Cup

Prep your pockets as some Airbnb prices increase to the thousands per night.

Spectators and golfers from around the world are coming to town for the Presidents Cup in late September, prompting a rise in demand for lodging around that time.

Why it matters: Housing and rental prices are increasing across the country, and temporary lodging is seeing a similar trend.

The tourism industry is making a big return as the pandemic continues to ease, which is affecting the average daily rate on rentals.

The big picture: Golf enthusiasts with deep pockets are about to roll in, some of which are willing to pay a couple thousand dollars a night for a comfortable home near the golf course.

Although there is no cash prize for Presidents Cup players, more than $54.4 million has been generated in event proceeds for charitable contributions since 1994.

Here’s a look at a few listings:

This particular Airbnb in Cameron Wood requires a minimum five-night stay at $2,000 a night.

The rate is $899 a night in the weeks following the event.

There’s an expected total of $13,546 during the event compared to a total of $6,306 exactly a week later.

This Myers Park home is 10 minutes away from Quail Hollow Club, charging $3,000 a night with a minimum four-night stay.

It’s typically listed for $850 a night on Airbnb.

You can expect to pay a total of $4,668 for a four-night stay during the week of Thanksgiving compared to a total of $15,979 during the week of the Presidents Cup.

This rental listing in Madison Park has three beds and four and a half baths and asks for $3,900 a night with a minimum five-night stay.

A typical nightly rate is $1,600.

Expect to pay $26,106 after taxes and fees during the Presidents Cup.

The bottom line: Be prepared to spend big money if you’re looking to stay close to Quail Hollow Club.

Prices per night aren’t nearly half as much if you choose to stay further away or consider a hotel.

