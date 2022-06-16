ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
The eyes of the golf world will turn toward Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club in less than 100 days.

Why it matters: Charlotte is more than banks and beer. This is golf country, and it’s about to become the first place in the Southeast to host the Presidents Cup .

Details: Thousands will flock to Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte Sept.19-25 for a golf tournament unlike anything the city has seen, with nods to Charlotte neighborhoods like NoDa and South End behind certain holes.

  • Construction rerouting the original course is underway and expected to take 25 weeks to complete, as Axios’ Symphony Webber reported .
Rendering courtesy of Luquire

Plus you’ll find three local food vendors at the tournament, as Axios’ Laura Barrero reported :

  • Two Scoops – A Plaza Midwood ice cream staple with a secret family recipe.
  • What the Fries – A food truck turned brick-and-mortar in south Charlotte restaurant with popular loaded fries.
  • Ace No. 3 – A burger favorite in Charlotte that started in the city’s Belmont neighborhood.
What the Fries. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Tickets : They won’t be cheap for this event, but they are still available, starting at $60 for the early part of the week and $185 on Sunday.

Keep in mind, if you’re traveling from out of town or know people who are, Airbnb prices will increase during the Presidents Cup, as Axios’ Alexis Clinton reported , some by thousands of dollars.

What hardcore golf fans will notice: Quail Hollow’s famed Green Mile — holes 16, 17 and 18 — are renowned as one of the toughest three-hole finishing stretches in all of golf. But the course management team is rerouting those holes to be 13, 14 and 15.

  • Why? But because the Presidents Cup involves match play — one player against another — and most match play duels end before the 18th hole. So this way, the players will still get to play the Green Mile. And what are traditionally holes 10, 11 and 9 will become the final three holes, if necessary.

Of note: Before the September tournament, HBCU golf will kick things off on Aug. 29 at Quail Hollow Club. Johnson C. Smith, who will serve as the host university, along with five other programs will compete in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup.

Johnson C. Smith University men’s golf team, from left to right: Myles Moore, George Chesna, William Watkins, Isaiah Trollinger. Photo courtesy of JCSU

What to expect on the course: The Presidents Cup is a biennial competition between teams — the U.S. vs. an International squad with players representing countries all over the world with the exception of Europe.
It’s similar to the Ryder Cup , which also runs every other year and pits the U.S. against Europe.

  • Plus, this year’s event is a homecoming for U.S. team captain and Charlotte native Davis Love III.

Driving the news: Players must compete for a spot on the U.S. or the International team by accumulating points through the PGA Tour season. Competition continues this weekend at the U.S. Open in Massachusetts.

How it works: Qualifying runs through the BMW Championship, which ends on Aug. 21. Each team will have 12 players, and the U.S. team heads to Charlotte as the defending champs.

  • The top six U.S. PGA Tour members with the most FedExCup points from 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier through the 2022 BMW Championship. Players get more points for winning bigger events closer to the Presidents Cup — the winner of the 2022 U.S. Open, for instance, will receive 600 FedEx Cup points, and the Presidents Cup is multiplying all of this year’s points by three. (Last year’s points were multiplied by 1, and the 2019-2020 points were multiplied by 0.5.) [More info on how Presidents Cup points are earned here .]
  • Love will select six additional players on Aug. 29.
  • International team hopefuls must compete in at least 15 events. The top eight players from the Presidents Cup International Team Points list will be on the International team, and captain Trevor Immelman will select the final four players on Aug. 29.

The intrigue: The Saudi-backed LIV golf league caught the attention of the world as players followed their wallets, and on June 9, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement suspending LIV players from PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.

Yes, but: Six of the 17 players suspended ranked in the top 125 in FedExCup points. Louis Oosthuizen was the only player in a qualifying spot, ranking fifth in the International standings as of June 9. And Phil Mickelson, always a popular draw at Quail Hollow, will likely be ineligible for the Presidents Cup, too. As will Dustin Johnson, a Myrtle Beach native.

By the numbers: The Presidents Cup doesn’t include prize money. Instead players allocate an equal portion of the money generated from the event to a charity of their choice, and they’ve raised $54.4 million total, including $5.3 million in 2019.

Zoom out: Charlotte traditionally hosts the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club each spring, with the exception of this year in preparation for the Presidents Cup. But Charlotte’s moment in the sun came in 2017 when it hosted the PGA Championship for the first time.

  • The PGA Championship is set to return to Charlotte in 2025.
  • All that’s left is for Charlotte to host the Ryder Cup.
Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Editor’s note: This guide will be updated as the Presidents Cup approaches.

The post A guide to the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

#Presidents Cup#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#Centennial Cup#Quail Hollow Club
