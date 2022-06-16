ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC gas station drops price to $2.38 for limited time

By Justyn Melrose
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re feeling the strain of soaring gas prices, you just missed a little relief in Greensboro.

The BP station at Bob’s Curb Market, located at 2620 Phoenix Dr. in Greensboro, dropped the price of a gallon of gas down to $2.38.

The catch? It was only until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGSlw_0gCTXAzb00
Gas available for $2.38 at the BP station at Bob’s Curb Market, located at 2620 Phoenix Drive in Greensboro on June 15. (WGHP)

The major discount comes via Americans for Prosperity’s nationwide “True Cost of Washington” tour .

Americans for Prosperity is a right-wing organization created by the Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch, according to the Guardian . The organization is known for promoting anti-union legislation, the free market and limited government.

AFP is working with two North Carolina gas stations to reduce the price of gas for about two hours on a first-come, first-served basis. The first is in Greensboro.

On Thursday, they’re doing it again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Phoenix Mart 780 located at 2238 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

The price of $2.38 is based on the price of regular unleaded gas in January 2021 during the first peak of the COVID-19 pandemic .

The tour is heading to nine states, including North Carolina, about what the group describes as “the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.”

As of Monday, the average price of gas in Greensboro was $4.65 per gallon, a full 16.4 cents higher than last week, according to GasBuddy.

Why are prices climbing again?

According to the Associated Press, a few factors are playing into the pain at the pump .

Since December, the price of international crude oil has roughly doubled.

Prices spiked as Russia invaded Ukraine, and the sanctions on Russia from the United States and allies fed the increase.

Gas production within the U.S. isn’t slowing the rise either. Despite being the world’s largest oil producer, the U.S. Energy Department reports that the nation’s capacity to turn oil into gas is down 900,000 barrels of oil per day since 2019.

“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” DeHaan said. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

The U.S. could seek help from nations like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela or Iran, but each of those options presents its own political complications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

