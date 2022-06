BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man killed in a shooting last week was a U.S. Army Reserve soldier stationed at Fort Meade, his unit, the 200th Military Police Command said. Sgt. Ryan Harris, 25, was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday near his apartment in the 200 of East Redwood Street, just blocks from the Inner Harbor. A 29-year-old man was also shot, but that person is expected to recover from his injuries.

