ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyonce to release new project ‘Renaissance’ next month

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgVnR_0gCTWvVF00

Queen Bey is back.

Pop superstar Beyonce, 40, will release a new project, “Renaissance,” late next month, New Musical Express and The Independent are reporting.

Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services took to social media early Thursday to announce the news, tweeting that the 28-time Grammy Award winner’s latest project will drop July 29.

Meanwhile, the “Reformation” singer’s website was updated with a page that allows fans to “pre-save” the release or pre-order a box set for $39.99, according to NME.

“Renaissance” likely will mark the seventh solo studio album for Beyonce, who released “Lemonade” in 2016, The Independent reported. She and husband Jay-Z also released the collaborative album “Everything Is Love” in 2018, according to the news outlet.

Photos: Beyonce through the years Here are some memorable photos of Beyonce through the years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Studio Album#New Musical Express#Beyonc Renaissance#The Reformation#Nme#The Independent#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy