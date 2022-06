Humid air has returned to the region and you’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door this morning. We’ll be warming well into the 80s this afternoon too. An approaching front will trigger some pop-up thunderstorm action, generally from the noon to 6 p.m. timeframe. Not everyone will see a storm, and not every storm will reach severe thresholds, but there is a chance a few could become intense.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO