A regulation that could influence the way arbitrators decide claims disputes in surprise billing cases is being reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget. The action (RIN: 1200-AC00) is listed as a “pre-rule” for Part 2 of requirements related to surprise billing. In February a federal court in Texas overruled a provision in an interim final rule issued in 2021 by four agencies that would have instructed arbitrators to give preference to the amount closest to the median in-network rate in settling payment disputes between insurers and out-of-network health-care providers, The Biden administration is expected to rewrite ...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO