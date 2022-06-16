ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mets and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers (35-29, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (41-23, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Brewers +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York is 41-23 overall and 20-9 in home games. The Mets have a 30-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 35-29 overall and 20-17 on the road. The Brewers rank third in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames ranks second on the Brewers with 19 extra base hits (eight doubles and 11 home runs). Kolten Wong is 2-for-9 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (wrist), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

