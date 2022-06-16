ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yankees host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (35-27, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (46-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 1.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -277, Rays +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to continue a 13-game home winning streak.

New York has a 28-7 record in home games and a 46-16 record overall. The Yankees have gone 24-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 35-27 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Rays have a 20-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles and 25 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz is ninth on the Rays with a .270 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 35 walks and 14 RBI. Ji-Man Choi is 12-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .247 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Rays: 4-6, .230 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left achilles ), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

