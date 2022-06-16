ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Scattered Showers Thursday, Severe Storm Threat Friday

nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re rounding the corner on a big warmup. Today will be spent with scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and somewhat mild temperatures as a gusty south wind combines with plentiful clouds to keep us in the mid-70s. You may notice a slight increase in the humidity as the...

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Brief Pop-Up Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon (Live Radar)

Humid air has returned to the region and you’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door this morning. We’ll be warming well into the 80s this afternoon too. An approaching front will trigger some pop-up thunderstorm action, generally from the noon to 6 p.m. timeframe. Not everyone will see a storm, and not every storm will reach severe thresholds, but there is a chance a few could become intense.
BROOKLINE, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Windham The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
Worcester, MA
nbcboston.com

West Newbury Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

Firefighters were battling a fire in West Newbury, Massachusetts on Saturday evening. The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Browns Lane. Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage, and the fire appeared to have spread to the attached house as well. Numerous...
WEST NEWBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Flight Cancellations Continue at Logan Airport Ahead of Busy Travel Weekend

Nearly 100 flights have been cancelled at Boston Logan International Airport Friday morning, and more than 50 flights are delayed due to weather in other parts of the country. Friday morning's cancellations and delays come after hundreds more flight schedule disruptions were reported on Thursday. Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said...
BOSTON, MA
tittlepress.com

CDC Map Shows Dramatic Drop in Risk – NBC Boston

Only one of Massachusetts’ 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
graftoncommon.com

Silver Lake Beach opens Saturday — with restrictions

Silver Lake Beach opens for the summer on Saturday, but there’s a small hitch: both showers and hot food at the snack bar will be unavailable due to well water on the site failing to pass inspection. That does not, however, affect the lake water. “Due to our annual...
GRAFTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Flight Delays Reported at Logan Airport

Several flights were halted at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday due to weather, Massport said, and hundreds of delays to and from the airport have been reported. Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.
BOSTON, MA
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Car Slams into Tree Outside NH Home

Authorities in Windham, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of an early morning crash outside of a home on Mammoth Road on Saturday. Shortly before 5a.m., Windham Police and Fire responded to a car that had crashed into a tree. Crews found the tree leaning against the house and on top of an electrical drop.
WINDHAM, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed Overnight in Mass. and Cass Section of Boston

A man was stabbed in the Mass. and Cass area early Saturday morning, police said. Boston police said they responded to a report of a stabbing around 1:56 a.m. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. Police said no arrests have been made,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Webster’s East Main Street Plaza closed due to active criminal investigation

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plaza in Webster is closed Friday morning as police conduct an active, ongoing criminal investigation, Webster Police announced on Facebook. The East Main Street Plaza is closed to the public, including businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino’s and Rent a Center. Burger King remains open.
WEBSTER, MA
WCVB

New England electric prices expected to spike this summer, U.S. Energy Information Administration says

BOSTON — Electricity prices are expected to spike for New England customers this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. EIA said it expects electricity prices in the Northeast regions, including New England, will exceed $100 per megawatt-hour between June and August 2022, up from an average of about $50 per megawatt-hour last summer.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

This weekend is packed with huge events! Most schools are finishing classes, Father's Day is kicking off Sunday, and Juneteenth is being recognized. Take a look at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five activities happening this weekend. With opportunities to celebrate this Saturday and Sunday, you will be able to attend all the festivities.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

VIDEO: Car Smashes Into New England for Trump Shop in Easton

A car crashed into a shop that sells Donald Trump merchandise in Easton, Massachusetts on Thursday, sending hats, shirts and more flying. The Volkswagen Jetta plowed into the New England for Trump store on Washington Street about 5:10 p.m., according to Easton police. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was taken to the hospital after the crash.
EASTON, MA

