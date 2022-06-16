ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Patricia Heaton calls out Disney for casting Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen in Lightyear

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEiof_0gCTTbCa00

Patricia Heaton has called out Disney and Pixar for casting Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear in the new Toy Story spin-off movie.

The new animated film seeks to tell the origin story of the beloved Toy Story character – voiced by Allen in the original franchise – and his journey to infinity and beyond.

On Tuesday (14 June), the 64-year-old actor showed her disappointment towards the producers in a Tweet.

“Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns,” she wrote. “Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?”

In a follow-up tweet, Heaton added: “Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story – but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created.

“Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?”

She also added the hashtag #StupidHollywoodDecisions in her post.

Earlier this month, director Angus MacLane revealed why Evans replaced Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in his new film.

“Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief,” he said. “In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama. Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in Toy Story .”

Evans also praised Allen’s original portrayal, adding that he used “Allen as a guideline”.

“I’d be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did,” he said.

“But I couldn’t just do a shameless impression. I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did,” the Marvel actor clarified.

“Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice. I basically have to lower the register of my voice in everything that I do.”

Months prior to the movie’s debut, Pixar restored a same-sex kiss shared between two characters, after staff released an open letter criticising Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“It’s great that it’s back in the film,” Evans said. “It should be more normalised, but I’m glad we are making those steps.”

Lightyear is out in cinemas on 17 June.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Jurassic' is again top draw in N.American theaters

"Jurassic World Dominion" again stomped to the top on North American movie screens this weekend, while new release "Lightyear" didn't quite make it to infinity, or beyond. "Lightyear", which features a same-sex kiss, has been denied release in more than a dozen mainly Muslim countries, a source close to Disney told AFP this week. 
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend. It is a mixed bag for Disney and Pixar as “Lightyear,” an origin story about the movie that inspired the space ranger action figure in the “Toy Story” movies, is...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez introduces child to stage for special duet using gender-neutral pronouns

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child using gender-neutral pronouns ahead of duet at a concert this week.The singer performed on Thursday (16 June) in Los Angeles, and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.Lopez called Emme “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. “They are very, very busy, booked and pricey,” she joked, adding: “They cost...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

The scene that saved Al Pacino from being fired from ‘The Godfather’

We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Story
Person
Patricia Heaton
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
Distractify

The Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' Is Rated NC-17 Because of Its 'Graphic' Content

While plenty of movies wind up with an R rating, vanishingly few receive an NC-17, which is a rating meant to suggest that no one under the age of 17 should be allowed to see the film. Plenty of movies are given an NC-17 rating initially, but many of those movies wind up re-editing their content so that they can receive an R rating instead. In the case of Netflix's Blonde, though, the NC-17 rating is going to hold.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Toy Story#Disney Pixar
UPI News

'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season on Tuesday. Season 2 will be based on the Michael Connelly book The Fifth Witness. The Fifth Witness is the fourth book in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who practices out of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hustle: Adam Sandler breaks another Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Adam Sandler has achieved yet another career first with his new Netflix movie.The actor, who has a $350m (£199m) deal with the streaming service, appears in Hustle, a sports drama in which he plays a basketball scout.Sandler’s previous films for Netflix, including The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery, were all torn apart by critics.However, Hustle has seen Sandler receive some of the best reviews of his career to date and, shortly after the film’s release earlier this month, he broke an impressive Rotten Tomatoes record.Excitingly for Sandler, Hustle is currently the feature film most liked by his...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges Shows True Grit as an Ex-CIA Agent on the Run

Click here to read the full article. The title of FX’s The Old Man doesn’t really tell you what kind of show it is. It could be a wacky multicamera sitcom about an ill-behaving senior citizen who gets kicked out of his retirement home and has to move in with his hipster grandson. It could be a whimsical dramedy about a retiree figuring out how to fill his days. Or it could be what it actually is: a thriller starring Jeff Bridges as a renegade former CIA operative who has to kill a lot of people when the fugitive identity...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions Acquire Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Romantic Drama ‘The Good House’

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American rights to “The Good House” from Amblin Partners, in association with Participant. The film will have its U.S. premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, with Roadside Attractions setting a wide release date for September 30 exclusively in theaters. The film, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, is an adaptation of Ann Leary’s best selling novel. The story follows Hildy Good (Weaver), a New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches. Good loves her wine and her secrets, but her compartmentalized life begins to...
MOVIES
extratv

Dakota Johnson Talks Soulmates and Her Dancing Skills

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff spoke with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about their new movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” written and directed by Cooper. They open up about what the film says about relationships and the concept of soulmates. Dakota admitted, “The idea of just one...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy