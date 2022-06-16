ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Always an eye-opener’: Ewan McGregor says he receives ‘a lot of’ homoerotic fan art thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8UfE_0gCTTZO000

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he receives “a lot of” homoerotic fan art thanks to his role in the Star Wars franchise.

McGregor has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in numerous Star Wars films, and recently reprised his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus .

Read The Independent ’s four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi here.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ , McGregor said: “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again… It’s always a bit of an eye-opener.

“You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘F***ing hell!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3IhX_0gCTTZO000

Earlier this month, McGregor condemned the racist abuse received by his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram, telling fans: “Don’t choose to be a racist.”

He said the racist DMs he had heard about “broke my heart” and “sickened me to my stomach”.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker.

