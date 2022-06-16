ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Build it and let them come: NYC’s housing blueprint recognizes that housing must not just be built, but filled

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

New York housing is an area where progress can be hard to measure. Oft-used measures of affordable housing “created and preserved” doesn’t tell us enough about new housing built. Even numbers on additional construction are inadequate absent the context of how much they’re renting for, for how long, how quickly they’re moving in tenants, and how much housing is climbing out of the realm of affordability for average New Yorkers.

We’re pleased that the Adams administration’s new multifaceted housing and homelessness blueprint broadens the focus past an emphasis on top-line figures and towards an approach that takes into account systemic obstacles to development and to New Yorkers’ ability to actually occupy and benefit from this housing long-term.

That includes a much-needed commitment to reevaluating needlessly complex zoning and regulatory rules that make construction expensive and difficult without any real benefit to residents, a process already being undertaken by the City Planning Commission . It recognizes that usable, affordable apartments — including precious supportive housing where homeless New Yorkers might live — unconscionably sit empty. One of the reasons is that potential residents using programs like Section 8 go through interminable bureaucratic processes to establish eligibility. Streamlining these isn’t just a convenience but a necessity.

The plan also incorporates the sensible idea that the existence of an apartment alone isn’t the only thing that makes neighborhoods livable for lower-income New Yorkers, pledging to use nonresidential space for services like childcare and committing to make housing more resilient to climate change and the general environment more healthful for residents. As the horrific drowning deaths in the wake of Hurricane Ida and historically high rates of asthma, lead exposure, and other ailments among communities of color have shown us, having a home is crucial but not enough.

And essentially for the city’s hundreds of thousands of NYCHA residents, the plan incorporates the new and very positive Housing Trust to bring in federal money and revamp badly broken contracting and maintenance systems. In recognition of residents’ longtime skepticism about initiatives that might sap their say in how their homes are run, the city will establish voting processes, and will be forced to convince them that this is the right move.

While a holistic process is necessary, benchmarks shouldn’t fall by the wayside. Metrics, provided they’re the right ones, focus the mind and motivate the bureaucracy. Adams should set out concrete targets against which to measure progress, then challenge his staff and the private sector to meet them. In past decades, despite mayors embracing development, New York City hasn’t built nearly enough housing to meet demand. Build, baby, build.

