ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Two conversations with my mother about abortion, 40 years apart, suggest the challenges ahead

By Jim Leiker
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCBaw_0gCTTPYk00

Demonstrators carry signs advocating for abortion rights. Building consensus on the topic might be difficult, writes Jim Leiker, but it can be done. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.

In my basement is a dusty set of 1969 World Book encyclopedias. I’ve kept them as a tribute to that long-ago sales rep who came to our rural home in western Kansas and convinced my parents they would be a good investment in their son’s education. In an age when the internet didn’t exist and a place where two TV channels could be obtained on a clear day, reading encyclopedias was one way for a bored child to pass the time. That started my path, albeit with twists and turns, into becoming a historian and professor.

Recently, those encyclopedias gave me reason to recall two days, one of them in 1973, when I found my mother intently focused on a page in Book “S.” Looking over her shoulder at the pictures of the nine men in black robes, I asked who they were.

“The Supreme Court,” she said, “and they should all be shot.”

This was in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade, which struck Catholic communities like ours with the subtlety of a grenade. Many people who had never done anything more political than vote suddenly took off work to attend right-to-life meetings and carpool around the state to attend pro-life rallies.

When I got a little older, I learned that the best place for Catholic high school boys to urinate after a night of beer-drinking was on the front door of the Planned Parenthood office, conveniently located near the turnaround spot where we dragged Main. Local police apparently didn’t mind.

The pro-life movement has gotten somewhat more sophisticated since then: grooming young talent for elective office, elevating sympathetic judges through the judicial hierarchy, keeping eyes fixed on a set goal. When Ronald Reagan came on the scene and declared government to be the problem, conservatives cheered but they didn’t really listen, at least not when it came to abortion.

Instead, they got political, and why not? Getting political is how Americans get what they want.

today’s liberals naively seem to believe that moral outrage leads to solutions and being right makes a difference when it comes to winning elections. Many will proclaim that the nation is too polarized to entertain fanciful notions of recruiting allies and gaining converts.

– Jim Leiker

Abolitionists, suffragists, de-segregationists, LGBTQ people, labor unions, public health advocates — all have used government as a way of expanding opportunity. For those who did follow Reagan’s advice, what have been the consequences? Not only did government not get off people’s backs, but people convinced themselves that it doesn’t matter who controls it. The combination of apathy, low voter turnout, and citizens who can name celebrities but not their elected officials is a boon for well-organized factions with agendas. It’s no coincidence that as civic engagement decreases, rights won by previous generations started a backward descent.

Progressives used to understand this. Yes, they achieved reform through lawsuits or executive action or whatever high decision-making body would listen. Yet they also understood that top-down directives were no substitute for old-fashioned consensus-building. The battle to come will require collective action, but the left’s current practice of veering into distracting and fragmented arguments doesn’t bode well for establishing unity.

Worse, today’s liberals naively seem to believe that moral outrage leads to solutions and being right makes a difference when it comes to winning elections. Many will proclaim that the nation is too polarized to entertain fanciful notions of recruiting allies and gaining converts. This is an era of intense tribalism, we are told, and it is foolish to suppose anyone’s mind can be changed, especially on a divisive topic like abortion.

This brings me to my second recollection, of another conversation with mom more than four decades after Roe. While most of her neighbors were lining up behind Trump, she proudly voted for Obama — twice.

My mother could be a follower, which I believe she was in the 1970s when she seemed content to rely on other people’s labels. Or maybe it was the fact that her Depression-era parents hadn’t allowed her to attend school past eighth grade. She often spoke with bitterness at being told “girls don’t need education to change poopy diapers.”

Yet in other ways, she could be a role model of independent thought. In one of our last conversations, she said “I’m not pro-choice. I believe as strongly as I ever did that abortion is wrong. But I don’t think it’s a man’s business to tell a woman she has to be pregnant. God made it so that women have babies, not men, and it just feels like something everyone else should stay out of.”

“Ma, that’s what being pro-choice is.”

A moment of quiet. “Oh.” Then another, followed by “Well … maybe I am pro-choice then.”

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Two conversations with my mother about abortion, 40 years apart, suggest the challenges ahead appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Leavenworth Juneteenth event will honor lynching victims

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — There are a number ofJuneteenth celebrations this weekend. The federal holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. There is a special remembrance taking place in Leavenworth, Kansas. Leavenworth is most known for its prisons, but most people don't know if there is a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
St. Joseph Post

‘Death by 1,000 cuts’: Kan. teachers increasingly demoralized

TOPEKA — Caught in a political crossfire and exhausted from the pandemic, Kansas teachers are putting down their books and leaving the profession. In a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of teachers indicated they were ready to leave the classroom. As of April 12, there were 1,381 teacher vacancies in Kansas, according to the Kansas State Board of Education, and this number is expected to rise.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Independence removes book with a non-binary character from elementary school libraries

The Independence School Board voted this week to remove a book from its elementary school libraries over concerns that it includes a non-binary character. In a letter to families, the district said the process of reviewing “Cats vs. Robots Volume 1: This is War” began in April after a parent complained about its inclusion of a character who identifies as neither male nor female.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Kansas Reflector

In rural Kansas, limited access to in-home services leaves seniors and families wanting

TOPEKA — Joellen Schmidt has spent much of her life dedicated to helping those in need when they need it most. Alongside her husband, Jerald, she raised seven children, welcomed 25 foreign exchange students into her home and helped 50 foster care children in need of a temporary place to stay. She worked as a […] The post In rural Kansas, limited access to in-home services leaves seniors and families wanting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Overland Park, KS
Health
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Overland Park, KS
Society
republic-online.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Kansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas argues probation shouldn’t depend on ability to pay fines

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is arguing a state law allowing probation to be extended for the failure to pay fines and fees should be struck down as unconstitutional. A brief the ACLU filed Monday in state appeals court stems from the Johnson County case of Edwanda Garrett, who is appealing […] The post ACLU of Kansas argues probation shouldn’t depend on ability to pay fines appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Labor Union#Recruiting#Catholic
Kansas Reflector

Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to Feeding America, food insecurity rates rose […] The post Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CJ Coombs

The large shuttlecocks on the lawn at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri

Nelson Art Gallery from the south side.Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. If you live in Kansas City, then you're probably familiar with the lawn sculptures of the large-scaled shuttlecocks at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Whether you go visit the museum or just drive by, these pieces of sculpture are very visible. The artists who created them are well-known in their community.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Stronger wave of heat on the way

Juneteenth festivals bring people out to community centers, parks, and areas like the Jazz District in Kansas City. The crowd braved through the summer heat for this year's JuneteenthKC 2022 Heritage Festival. Turning pain into progress: 'Fighting Fentanyl 5K' hosted by Shawnee family who lost son. Updated: 3 hours ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Officials stand guard outside Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City law enforcement officials could be seen standing guard outside a Topeka home on Friday morning. On Friday morning, June 17, there was a heavy police presence outside of a home at 620 block of SW Crest Dr. in Topeka. 13 NEWS has contacted the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rage room announces it will close next month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka business announced it is closing its door after opening last fall, according to a Facebook post. The Havoc Room’s last day to book appointments will be July 12. The business was sad to announce the news, but due to the economy and changing life circumstances, they must close. The Havoc […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy