Bourne, MA

Bourne planners OK third coffee shop for North Sagamore

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
BUZZARDS BAY — The Bourne Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan and special permit for conversion of the former Friendly’s restaurant site at Canal Street in North Sagamore to include the town’s second Starbuck’s and the neighborhood’s third coffee shop.

Planners said they remained concerned about the timing of traffic signals at the nearby Route 6 intersection controlling flow to and from Starbuck’s and the long-planned Canal View Way medical and residential center off Hunters Brook Road.

The lights are controlled by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the signals will be “timed to their satisfaction,” but also take into account questions from North Sagamore villagers, Planning Board Chairman Dan Doucette said at the June 9 meeting.

Planners were also assured the North Sagamore Water District can service the property at the base of the Sagamore Bridge and that Starbuck’s will use less capacity than Friendly’s did.

The site will include five deciduous trees and protection of vegetation along Canal Street, which is part of the town’s gateway to the canal and its parking overlook at the base of the bridge.

An irrigation system would maintain aesthetics and a less than heavily water-dependent landscaping plan would be considered by project developers, the Saletin Real Estate Group of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Two other coffee shops operate in the neighborhood: Marylou’s at the canal park and ride bus lot and Dunkin’ Donuts across Canal Street at Meetinghouse Lane.

Starbuck’s also operates a shop off Belmont Circle. There are 11 coffee shops in Bourne and five of which are in Buzzards Bay.

Meanwhile, a 13th coffee shop will be part of the complex under construction at the Bourne Bridge abutment diagonally across Scenic Highway from a Dunkin’ Donuts. The project also includes retail units, workforce housing and a gas station.

Developers say the latest Buzzards Bay coffee shop would be patronized by campers at the neighboring Bourne Scenic Park on foot and eastbound motorists.

