A turtle with no fin? A horse with no hoof? Bishop Connolly students design prosthetics

FALL RIVER — A horse missing almost an entire hoof. A turtle confined to swimming in circles because it’s missing a fin. Students at Bishop Connolly High School are tackling these problems and then some, as part of a unique engineering project that tasked high school students with designing prosthetic limbs for animals.

“To do something like this, where students are engaged all week… it’s just been a fantastic way to end the school year,” said Principal Kathleen St. Laurent.

The school’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors — the entire student body now that this year’s seniors have graduated – are spending the week split into three teams to work on a school-wide engineering project that’s now a yearly tradition.

Each team was assigned a specific injured animal — a turtle missing a fin, a horse that’s lost most of a hoof, and an eagle with a severely damaged beak — and set about researching and designing prosthetics to remedy those problems.

Last year was the first year Bishop Connolly ran the school-wide engineering project. Then, students competed to do civil engineering and design work for an outdoor space on the school’s campus that centers on a statue of Mary. The winning designs from last year are currently being implemented on the school’s grounds.

But Ellen Russell, the school's director for STEM education, said she wanted this year’s project to shift its focus off-campus.

“We wanted something that was real-world,” she said.

Russell said she was searching the internet for inspiration and came across a project from students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute who created a prosthetic fin for an injured turtle. She soon came across other examples of animal prosthetics, like for an eagle that lost almost all of its beak. Now, these high school students are doing something similar.

The plan is for them to first create prototypes, then consult with experts who will be visiting campus this week, then use 3D printers to create the final products.

On Tuesday, students charged with designing prosthetic turtle fins dissected turtles, to better understand how a prosthetic flipper would fit in with the rest of its body.

Ava Besse, a freshman, worked with a group of classmates to cut off the bottom part of their turtle’s shell, revealing its muscles underneath.

“It feel like I’m gonna puke. But it’s worth it,” she said. “Now we know how it moves.”

Other students met with experts like a veterinarian who walked them through the anatomy of a horse’s hoof, and workers from Forza Cavallo farm in Tiverton, who brought two miniature ponies from the farm and talked about conditions that can affect a horse’s hooves, with real life examples.

The project is giving students experience of interacting with professionals in different fields, along with learning elements of engineering and design, Russell said.

And, students have jumped into the challenge feet first.

“It’s a level of investment that you don’t often see, especially at the end of the school year,” she said.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com.