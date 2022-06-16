ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

A turtle with no fin? A horse with no hoof? Bishop Connolly students design prosthetics

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf8G7_0gCTT70900

FALL RIVER — A horse missing almost an entire hoof. A turtle confined to swimming in circles because it’s missing a fin. Students at Bishop Connolly High School are tackling these problems and then some, as part of a unique engineering project that tasked high school students with designing prosthetic limbs for animals.

“To do something like this, where students are engaged all week… it’s just been a fantastic way to end the school year,” said Principal Kathleen St. Laurent.

The school’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors — the entire student body now that this year’s seniors have graduated – are spending the week split into three teams to work on a school-wide engineering project that’s now a yearly tradition.

Each team was assigned a specific injured animal — a turtle missing a fin, a horse that’s lost most of a hoof, and an eagle with a severely damaged beak — and set about researching and designing prosthetics to remedy those problems.

Southcoast Wonders:Why do Fall River area homes have Virgin Mary statues in bathtubs?

Last year was the first year Bishop Connolly ran the school-wide engineering project. Then, students competed to do civil engineering and design work for an outdoor space on the school’s campus that centers on a statue of Mary. The winning designs from last year are currently being implemented on the school’s grounds.

But Ellen Russell, the school's director for STEM education, said she wanted this year’s project to shift its focus off-campus.

“We wanted something that was real-world,” she said.

Russell said she was searching the internet for inspiration and came across a project from students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute who created a prosthetic fin for an injured turtle. She soon came across other examples of animal prosthetics, like for an eagle that lost almost all of its beak. Now, these high school students are doing something similar.

The plan is for them to first create prototypes, then consult with experts who will be visiting campus this week, then use 3D printers to create the final products.

On Tuesday, students charged with designing prosthetic turtle fins dissected turtles, to better understand how a prosthetic flipper would fit in with the rest of its body.

Ava Besse, a freshman, worked with a group of classmates to cut off the bottom part of their turtle’s shell, revealing its muscles underneath.

“It feel like I’m gonna puke. But it’s worth it,” she said. “Now we know how it moves.”

Fighting his way back:He was stabbed 23 times. Thanks to trainer Anthony Comer, he's now coaching Titans football

Other students met with experts like a veterinarian who walked them through the anatomy of a horse’s hoof, and workers from Forza Cavallo farm in Tiverton, who brought two miniature ponies from the farm and talked about conditions that can affect a horse’s hooves, with real life examples.

The project is giving students experience of interacting with professionals in different fields, along with learning elements of engineering and design, Russell said.

And, students have jumped into the challenge feet first.

“It’s a level of investment that you don’t often see, especially at the end of the school year,” she said.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
kolomkobir.com

Gear to Go Fishing Supply; new shop opens in New Bedford Kilburn Mill

NEW BEDFORD — Kilburn Mill has added an experienced fisherman to its roster of knowledgeable vendors with the opening of Gear to Go Fishing Supply on the first floor. “I know what works and what doesn’t,” said Peter Farland, co-owner of the new fishing gear shop. “I’m out there fishing and using the products myself.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
rimonthly.com

Pride in the Ocean State

While Pride is celebrated all year long, June is the pinnacle of Pride celebrations not only in the LBGTQ communities, but by allies all around. Check out ways that you can support Pride by attending events or donating to charities. Rhode Island Pride PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade. Rhode Island...
NEWPORT, RI
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Stem Education#Horse#3d Printers
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Officer Adopts Kitten After the Little Guy Was Found Inside Bumper

It always catches my attention when policemen go above and beyond the call of duty. Recently, I shared a story of one Massachusetts State Trooper who blocked off traffic to save a deer and its baby from danger. Now, I’ve come across the next heartwarming interaction, this time between a Dartmouth police officer and a stray kitten that was seeking refuge underneath his patrol car, leading the little kitten to find a new home and a new name.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
Block Island Times

The Perfect Summer Bite: Stuffed Mussels Casino

My family loves mussels and I have a myriad of recipes for steamed preparations on my blog from curry to spicy sriracha to puttanesca, but this one is a little different. I stopped at the Ferry Wharf Fish Market, right off the ferry in Narragansett on my most recent trip to the island and they had beautiful mussels, but they were very large in size – about 3 inches in length – perfect for ‘stuffing’! I created a riff on clams casino, topping them with a stuffing loaded with garlic and bacon and they were devoured in minutes. The perfect bite on a summer night!
NARRAGANSETT, RI
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

The Vault Music Hall & Pub in New Bedford Was More Than Just a Venue, It Was an Unforgettable Family

With the recent news of The Vault's closing, I can't help but think back on the good times. It's bittersweet, to say the least, and although I don't know why the downtown establishment closed down, at least I can reminisce. You see, The Vault Music Hall & Pub was more than just a venue. To me, it was family -- from the security crew to the bartenders, right down to the ownership. Howie Malowes and his team were always there to make me feel welcomed and catered to for any need I had while working a gig.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy