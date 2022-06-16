Final round of Premier League fixtures before 2022 World Cup confirmed

The final round of Premier League fixtures before the 2022 World Cup have been revealed.

England manager Gareth Southgate was keen for as much assistance as possible from the top flight as he looks to guide the Three Lions to success in Qatar this winter.

The Football Association submitted a formal request to the Premier League that no clashes between the so-called big six take place on the weekend of 12-13 November.

And Southgate’s wish has been granted, with the Premier League’s top sides all avoiding each other on the last round of fixtures before the World Cup.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been handed home fixtures against Brentford and Southampton respectively, while England captain Harry Kane’s last match before Qatar will be against Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United will face Fulham at Craven Cottage, Arsenal are on the road at Wolves while Chelsea and internationals Reece James and Mason Mount have landed the toughest match against Newcastle at St James’.

Final round of fixtures before World Cup

12/11/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

12/11/202215:00Brighton v Aston Villa

12/11/202215:00Fulham v Manchester United

12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton

12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford

12/11/202215:00Newcastle United v Chelsea

12/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

12/11/202215:00West Ham United v Leicester City

12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal