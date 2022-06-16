Barnstable students use civic projects to change dress code, create gender neutral bathrooms

EDITOR NOTE: The location of the event was updated on June 16, 2022.

HYANNIS — Thanks to the work of three eighth-graders, Barnstable High School has converted two of their staff bathrooms to be gender neutral.

“We wanted to push for gender-neutral bathrooms so everyone could feel safe,” eighth-grader Josie Jordan said. “Before, there were just male and female bathrooms.”

The project was one of more than 20 presented at the Barnstable High School History Department’s first annual Civics Celebration on Wednesday

Jordan said creating gender neutral bathrooms was an issue especially important to her two project partners, who identify as queer and do not feel safe in traditionally gendered bathrooms.

The state Act to Promote and Enhance Civic Engagement requires schools to make nonpartisan student-led civics projects available in eighth-grade, as well as one grade in high school as part of the history curriculum. At Barnstable High, the projects are also done in 11th grade.

The 2022/23 academic year is the first year schools have been required to implement these projects.

In terms of making changes in their community, Ginny Turner, Barnstable High's curriculum coordinator for history, social sciences and business for grades 6-8, said that these projects were very successful.

“I think it engages students in a way the regular curriculum doesn’t. It builds presentation skills, communication skills, literacy skills,” Turner said. “It exposes kids to how things work in a democracy. It really empowers them.”

Some students, including Jordan, focused on community issues of homelessness, substance abuse and teenage mental health. Others looked at school issues such as academic mentoring and the dress code.

Changing the dress code

Eighth-grader Shalanda Grant focused her work on Barnstable High's dress code. She said that her research around the school community showed the dress code was unfair towards women and people who dress in feminine clothes.

She and her partners compared other schools’ dress codes to BHS’s, and studied how dress codes couldn’t discriminate based on race and gender.

In their proposed updated dress code, the students eliminated the rules that students can’t show cleavage, can’t show shoulders and can’t have pants that end above their fingertips.

“We felt that it was discriminatory towards bigger body types,” Grant said.

The students have met with the principal about making official changes to the dress code.

“We come to school to learn, but we should also feel comfortable when we’re there,” Grant said. “The focus should be on the clothes, not on women’s bodies.”

Students tutoring students

Eleventh-graders Tianka Taylor and Madison Maldonado created the BHS Academic Support Club through their civic action project. The club helps those with declining grades as well as any student who just wants extra academic assistance.

“It’s run for students, by students,” Taylor said.

Taylor and Maldonado wanted to take the stigma away from receiving academic help at Barnstable High. They created a program where students of any age —and with any grades — can connect with others to get help and to meet students in an academic setting who they might not get to know otherwise.

The student tutors are National Honors Society members who receive tutoring hours for their work in the club. The club also has students who are bilingual to help anyone for whom English may not be their first language.

Maldonado said her own experience when one of her grades dropped inspired the project.

“I had to reach out as opposed to someone coming to me and asking if I needed help,” she said.

Now, if teachers see students struggling, they can send them to the Academic Support Club to receive help.

Students study homelessness

Eighth-graders Alexis Marcantonio, Taylor MacDonald and Miriam Dubner focused on homelessness on the Cape and Islands. Marcantonio said they learned the sheer number of issues related to homelessness.

“There are so many different types of homelessness,” Marcantonio said. “You have to live physically on the street for one night to even be counted as a homeless person,” Marcantonio said.

Students presented their Civic Action projects in the school’s Innovation Library. The celebration allowed students to explain the processes they went through and focused on the experiences students had when putting their projects together.

At 10:30 a.m., the group of presenters and various guests moved to Cobb Astro Park to have a celebratory event where they discussed student, faculty and staff experiences taking part in the civic action projects this year.

“Especially coming out of COVID, being able to engage students where they’re really digging into research and figuring out what they’re interested in as young people was wonderful," eighth-grade teacher Andrew Vince said.

BHS received a grant from the Civics Trust Fund and partnered with Generation Citizen to provide training for teachers leading the project.

The League of Women Voters presented certificates to five students for their active civic service and commitment to making democracy work. This celebration also honored state Rep. Kip Diggs, D-2nd Barnstable, for his civic work as a representative and the funding he donated to the school’s Astro Park.

“I’m still a kid at heart and I love BHS. You guys are our future,” Diggs said, adding that seeing and hearing what BHS students are doing propels him to continue his work.

“You guys are going to make this country so much stronger doing the work you are now.”

