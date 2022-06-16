Amazon Prime Day 2022: The official dates have been announced

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner with the sale confirmed to return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July.

The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers , robot vacuums , mattresses and beauty to fitness buys , Apple products , gaming consoles and laptops .

Amazon Prime Day has traditionally been held in July, but for the past two years, the retailer’s veered off track. In 2020, it was in October, owing to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

As for this year? Amazon has confirmed that the sale will take place in its usual slot of July with the 48-hour event kicking off at midnight on 12 July and running through to 23.59pm on 13th July. Early deals with kick off on 21 June, including up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands.

Last year’s event was its biggest yet, so it’s all to play for in 2022. To help you prepare well ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what Amazon Prime Day is and how it compares to Black Friday, to the best tips for securing an outright bargain and the top deals from last year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

The online giant has confirmed its huge two-day sale will return to its normal mid-summer July slot this year. For 2022, it will take place on 12 and 13 July. While typically, the sale falls on a Monday and Tuesday, this year, it looks a little different as it will take place on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early deals on big-tickets brands are set to kick off on 21 June which is notably earlier than last year, where deals started trickling in around 10 days before.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on on select devices including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and Fire 7 kids pro tablet.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple , Samsung , KitchenAid , Shark , Philips, Bosch, Rimmel, Miele and so many more. This year’s event will see Amazon’s lowest prices ever on products from Sony and Bose.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

Just remember, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership .

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches , Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses , air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners . From everything our tech writer is looking out for in the sale to the books on our wishlist and the TikTok-famous products to have on your radar, we’ve got all areas covered ahead of the big day.

We’ll even have a liveblog running for the two days, providing you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can check out with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app . During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals.

Apple products saw a huge reduction – for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by 25 per cent , while the Apple Watch SE (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) was slashed to just £286.99 – a very impressive deal at the time.

Similarly in the realm of tech were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products – the Fire HD 10 tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 47 per cent to just £79.99. The Kindle paperwhite (£120.53, Amazon.co.uk ) meanwhile, saw a similarly impressive discount, making it just £89.99, compared to the usual £129.

If home appliances are what you’re after, you may be interested to know that there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner proved hugely popular, with the price going from £379.99 to as little as £183.99.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was Ninja’s air fryer (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) which had an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning there was a saving of £100.

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. PlayStation fans were treated to a three-month Plus 3 and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of £42.98.

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£259.95, Amazon.co.uk ), which at the time was quite something owing to the stock issues the console has been plagued with.

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this year’s event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a treat.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so in theory, you have more choice.

This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website. That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial , which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up .

Previous Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

