How Wampanoag tribal members can get free beach passes in Brewster

The Brewster Select Board voted unanimously at its June 6 meeting to offer free beach passes for Wampanoag tribal members starting this summer.

Holders of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal ID cards will shortly be able to obtain these passes through the town’s online permit system. Applicants will need to upload a copy of their tribal ID card.

The Brewster Select Board recently chose the name “First Light Beach” for the new town beach at 3057 Main St. “Wampanoag” means “People of the First Light.” The selection of this name was intended to honor the long history of the area as the home of the Wampanoag people.

This decision prompted the town to consider other ways of acknowledging Brewster’s Native American heritage. Allowing Wampanoag tribal members free access to Brewster beaches, including First Light, is a step in building on the town’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Brewster joins the towns of Truro and Eastham in waiving parking permit fees for indigenous people at public beaches.