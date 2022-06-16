ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

How Wampanoag tribal members can get free beach passes in Brewster

By Rich Eldred, wickedlocal.com
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YR5m_0gCTSVtJ00

The Brewster Select Board voted unanimously at its June 6 meeting to offer free beach passes for Wampanoag tribal members starting this summer.

Holders of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal ID cards will shortly be able to obtain these passes through the town’s online permit system. Applicants will need to upload a copy of their tribal ID card.

The Brewster Select Board recently chose the name “First Light Beach” for the new town beach at 3057 Main St. “Wampanoag” means “People of the First Light.” The selection of this name was intended to honor the long history of the area as the home of the Wampanoag people.

This decision prompted the town to consider other ways of acknowledging Brewster’s Native American heritage. Allowing Wampanoag tribal members free access to Brewster beaches, including First Light, is a step in building on the town’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Brewster joins the towns of Truro and Eastham in waiving parking permit fees for indigenous people at public beaches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for...
SANDWICH, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Brewster, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Brewster, MA
Government
City
Brewster, MA
City
Eastham, MA
City
Truro, MA
capeandislands.org

Mashpee Wampanoag Chief turns 100: 'I find life pretty good'

Chief Silent Drum of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe enjoys a bite of cake on his 100th birthday. MASHPEE—Vernon “Silent Drum” Lopez turned 100 on Thursday, two months after the Mashpee Wampanoag chief announced his retirement. A parade of children and tribal leaders marched along Meetinghouse Road to...
MASHPEE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Massive shark spotted in Cape Cod bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Charter boat captain David Stamatis was taking a vacationing family out fishing when he spotted a large great white shark in the water off the coast of Wellfleet. The family from Iowa was able to capture footage of the shark after Stamatis carefully steered the boat...
WELLFLEET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Taste of the Vineyard Returns With Style

All manner of food and fashion, from stars and stripes suits and bedazzled dresses, to tacos, tofu and tuna, were on full display at Taste of the Vineyard Thursday night as the Vineyard Preservation Trust fundraiser returned to signal the start of the summer season. “This is the unofficial solstice,”...
EDGARTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#The Brewster Select Board#Native American#First Light
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We owe the Convery family an apology’

County manager Martina Thornton updated the Dukes County Commission on the ongoing work on Beach Road. The project is expected to come to an end on June 22, with all equipment and remaining materials to be removed on June 23. Additionally, there will be “two truckloads of gravel to smooth the parking lot and access road at Eastville Beach,” Thornton told commissioners.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
whdh.com

Brockton warns public of sighted black bear

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton officials advised residents to be aware of a black bear that was sighted in the area early Thursday morning. Through a Facebook post, city officials warned the public that the bear had been sighted in the area of North Pearl street and Healey Terrance around 4:30 a.m. and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
nerej.com

Project of the Month: Callahan Construction Managers completes Anden - a new residential development located at Weymouth Landing

Weymouth, MA According to Callahan Construction Managers, a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., its Anden project in Weymouth Landing is officially complete and has welcomed its first residents. As of April 1st, residents have begun enjoying the 87-unit development on the Weymouth-Braintree line. The 106,000 s/f building developed by WEYLEX LLC and designed by Cube3 includes a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units across five floors. Each unit has open floor plans, featuring spacious kitchens with luxury appliances. Residents have access to surface level parking with additional spaces underneath the podium. Four electric vehicle charging stations are available to residents as well. Callahan led construction on Anden, which broke ground in October 2020 and is one of the latest project completions within the Boston/New York portfolio.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Campbell: ‘No one should be above the law’

Andrea Campbell, a Democratic candidate running in the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) race, visited the Island Thursday and included a stop at The Times in Vineyard Haven to talk about her campaign to address Martha’s Vineyard concerns. A Roxbury native, Campbell grew up in a difficult environment ”in public...
BOSTON, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy