ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City start Premier League title defence at West Ham

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBQee_0gCTSQTg00

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin the defence of their title at West Ham in the final match of the opening weekend’s fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s side will start their bid for a fifth championship in six seasons at the London Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.

Main rivals Liverpool go to Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime match, which pitches the Reds’ new signing Fabio Carvalho against his old club first up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZLo8_0gCTSQTg00

Old Trafford gets to see new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag first as the Dutchman opens his maiden season in England at home to Brighton on the Sunday.

Frank Lampard, who guided Everton to safety with one match to spare last month, comes up against his former employers Chelsea in the Saturday evening kick-off.

Nottingham Forest’s first match in the top-flight in 23 years will be against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Promoted Bournemouth, who do not face a team outside last season’s top 12 in their opening five fixture, host Aston Villa first game back before taking on City, Arsenal and Liverpool in consecutive matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443jTr_0gCTSQTg00

For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday August 5, when manager Mikel Arteta will hope to avoid last season’s chastening experience of a 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford.

Palace look like having one of the toughest starts of any club as after the Gunners they go to Anfield, host Aston Villa and then head to Manchester City.

Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield on October 15 – after a midweek Champions League tie – with the return fixture scheduled for April 1.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSwB0_0gCTSQTg00

Their three away matches following Champions League group games are Chelsea (September 17), Arsenal (October 8) and Tottenham (November 5).

In addition to their trip to Anfield, City’s post-European away trips are Wolves (September 17) and Leicester (October 29), while they host Spurs on September 6.

The final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar sees all the traditional ‘Big Six’ kept apart, however, with the most high-profile fixtures being Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle and Tottenham hosting Leeds.

When the campaign resumes on Boxing Day Leeds host City and United welcome Forest, with Newcastle fans faced with the longest journey of the day as they have a 376-mile round trip to Leicester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrDf6_0gCTSQTg00

The Manchester derbies take place on October 1 (at the Etihad) and January 14 (Old Trafford), while for a third year in a row Everton host the first Merseyside derby of the season on September 3 with the return on February 11.

Arsenal host the first north London derby on October 1, with Tottenham’s home game against the Gunners on January 14.

The final weekend of the season sees City head to Brentford, Liverpool away at Southampton, Tottenham visit Leeds and Chelsea host Newcastle.

All three promoted sides are away on the final day with Forest at Palace, Bournemouth at Everton – the ground where they were relegated to the Championship in 2020 despite a 3-1 victory – and Fulham travelling to Old Trafford.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England hammered by 14-man Barbarians as Damien Penaud scores twice

England fell to a third successive defeat as the Barbarians overcame a first-half red card shown to Will Skelton to win 52-21 at Twickenham, their biggest victory in the fixture.Skelton became the first player sent off in Barbarians history when his shoulder to the head of Patrick Schickerling ended the Exeter prop’s afternoon because of a failed head injury assessment.Forced to play 43 minutes with only 14 men, Fabien Galthie’s men showed their class by continuing to run in tries with Damian Penaud crossing twice and Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy also on the scoresheet.Even the...
WORLD
The Independent

Ellis Genge targeted by online racist abuse after Premiership final victory

Ellis Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.Genge was outstanding in his last match for the Tigers before departing for Bristol as favourites Saracens were defeated 15-12 in a tense clash at Twickenham.But the 27-year-old England prop of mixed race heritage later received a social media message containing a racial slur.“On another note, think it’s important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too,” Genge tweeted alongside a screengrab of the offending phrase.“Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it.” Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - live
SOCIETY
The Independent

England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as brilliant Baa Baas thump dismal England

England fell to a third successive defeat as the Barbarians overcame a first-half red card shown to Will Skelton to win 52-21 at Twickenham, their biggest victory in the fixture.Skelton became the first player sent off in Barbarians history when his shoulder to the head of Patrick Schickerling ended the Exeter prop’s afternoon because of a failed head injury assessment.Forced to play 43 minutes with only 14 men, Fabien Galthie’s men showed their class by continuing to run in tries with Damian Penaud crossing twice and Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy also on the scoresheet....
WORLD
The Independent

Stand-in skipper Scott Edwards spearheads Netherlands recovery in second ODI

Stand-in captain Scott Edwards spearheaded a recovery for the Netherlands after they threatened to sink without trace against England, who have been set 236 to win this one-day international series.With Pieter Seelaar’s sore back ruling him out of contention, Edwards took charge of the Dutch and elected to bat first, perhaps influenced by England’s world record 498 for four 48 hours earlier.In a contest reduced to 41 overs per side at Amstelveen, the Netherlands slipped to 36 for three but Edwards, who was given out on one but overturned the lbw decision, thumped 78 off 73 balls in his side’s...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Biggest train strike in 30 years inevitable as talks fail and too late to roster staff

The biggest national rail shutdown for three decades is now inevitable as talks have failed and it is too late to roster crews to cover services.Cancellations will be felt first at Fort William station in western Scotland at 7.50pm on Monday.Ahead of disruption set to last almost a week, the Caledonian Sleeper from the bleak West Highland terminus to London Euston has been axed – the first of around 15,500 trains cancelled on the initial day of industrial action.Members of the RMT union working for the infrastructure provider Network Rail and 13 train operators voted 8:1 in favour of striking...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy