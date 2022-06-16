ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Russian sanctions hurting small Italian fashion producers

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U29Ta_0gCTSMC000

Fine Italian knitwear packed in boxes addressed to retailers in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kursk sit stacked in a Lombardy warehouse awaiting dispatch. Although not subject to sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine , the garments are not likely to ship any time soon.

Missing payments from the Russian retailers who ordered the garments are piling up due to restrictions tied to the banking sector, putting pressure on small fashion producers like D. Exterior, a high-end knitwear company with 50 workers in the northern city of Brescia.

“This is very painful. I have 2 million euros worth of merchandise in the warehouse, and if they cannot pay for it, I will be on my knees,” said D. Exterior owner Nadia Zanola, surveying the warehouse for the brand she founded in 1997 from the knitwear company created by her parents in 1952.

Italy is the largest producer of global luxury goods in the world, making 40% of high-end apparel, footwear and accessories. While Russia generates just about 3% of Italian luxury’s 97 billion euros ($101 billion) in annual revenue, it is a significant slice of business for some of the 80,000 small and medium companies that make up the backbone of Italian fashion, according to industry officials.

“We are talking about eliminating 80% to 100% of revenues for these companies,’’ said Fabio Pietrella, president of the Confartigianato fashion craftsman federation.

Districts producing footwear in the Marche and Veneto regions, and knitwear makers in Umbria and Emilia-Romagna have grown particularly reliant on Russia.

“These are districts that connect the supply chain, and if it is interrupted, not only is the company that closes harmed, but an entire system that help make this country an economic powerhouse,’’ Pietrella said.

The Italian fashion world is best known for luxury houses like Gucci, Versace and Armani, which unveil their menswear collections in Milan this week. And some of the biggest names appear on a list compiled by Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenberg of major companies doing business in Russia since the war in Ukraine began.

“There are companies that kept selling to Nazi Germany after the outbreak of World War II — we don't celebrate them for that,” Sonnenberg said, labeling as “greedy” any enterprise that continues to do business in Russia today.

He also underlined that fashion companies don’t have the grounds to make humanitarian appeals to bypass sanctions, voluntary or otherwise, as has been the case with agricultural firms and pharmaceutical companies.

Among those receiving a failing grade from Sonnenberg is Italy's Benetton , which in a statement condemned the war but said it would continue its commercial activities in Russia, including longstanding commercial and logistic partnerships and a network of stores that sustain 600 families.

French conglomerate LVMH, meanwhile, has temporarily closed 124 stores in Russia, while continuing to pay its 3,500 employees in Russia. The Spanish group Inditex , which owns the fast-fashion chain Zara, also temporarily closed 502 stores in Russia as well as its online sales, accounting for 8.5% of group pre-tax earnings.

Pietrella fears a sort of Russia-phobia is taking hold that is demonizing business owners for trying to keep up ties with a longer-term vision.

He characterized as a “witch-hunt” criticism of some 40 shoe producers from the Marche region on Italy’s Adriatic coast for traveling to Russia for a trade fair during the war.

European Union sanctions against Russia sharpened after the Ukraine invasion, setting a 300-euro wholesale maximum for each item shipped, taking super-luxury items out of circulation but still targeting the upper-middle class or wealthy Russians.

“Without a doubt, we as the fashion federation have expressed our extreme concern over the aggression in Ukraine,’’ Pietrella said. “From an ethical point of view, it is out of discussion. But we have to think of our companies. Ethics are one thing. The market is another. Workers in a company are paid by the market, not by ethics.”

He said the 300-euro limit on sales was a gambit by European politicians that on paper allows trade with Russia despite accompanying bureaucratic and financial hurdles, while also shielding governments from having to provide bailout funds to the industry. He also dismissed as overly facile government suggestions to find alternative markets to Russia.

“If there was another market, we would be there already,’’ Pietrella said.

At D. Exterior, exposure to Russia grew gradually over the years to now represent 35% to 40% of revenue that hit 22 million euros before the pandemic, a stream that is also under new pressure from higher energy and raw material costs.

The company was already delivering its summer collection and taking orders for winter when Russia invaded on Feb. 24. By March, Russian retailers were having trouble making payments.

Not only is Zanola stuck with some 4,000 spring and summer garments that she has little hope of shipping to Russian clients, she said she was contractually required to keep producing the winter orders, risking 100,000 euros in labor and materials costs if those are unable to ship.

Over the years, her Russian clients have proven to be ideal customers, Zanola said. Not only do they pay on time, but they are appreciative of the workmanship in D. Exterior’s knitwear creations.

After working so hard to build up her Russian customer base, she is loathe to give it up and doesn't see a quick long-term replacement.

“If Russia were Putin, I wouldn’t go there. But since Russia is not only Putin, one hopes that the poor Russians manage to raise themselves up,'' she said.

____

AP reporter Ciaran Giles contributed from Madrid.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Fashion#Fashion Stores#Fashion Houses#Russian#Lombardy#Marche
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
The Independent

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops ‘refusing orders and having armed stand-offs’

Whole Russian units are still refusing orders and “armed stand-offs” are happening between soldiers and officers, according to the British defence ministry. Its assessment of the war in Ukraine said both sides were “committed to intense combat” in the eastern Donbas region and were likely experiencing “variable morale”. “Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled,” the UK defence ministry said on Sunday morning. It said low Russian morale was likely driven by factors including perceived poor leadership, very heavy casualties and problems with pay.Meanwhile, the new British army chief...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness due to renting red tape, charity warns

Ukrainians fleeing war could face homelessness as a result of the administrative checks required to access the private rental market in the UK, charities have warned. Tens of thousands of refugees have come to live in the country under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which enables Britons with a spare room or house to “match” with families or individuals escaping the Russian invasion.Those offering to host Ukrainians sign up for a committment of at least six months. Charities are now warning that refugees may face problems taking the next step of renting their own home, which could require checks that...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don’t comply under ‘draconian’ Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a “draconian and punitive” approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as “criminals”, and of pushing through the plan despite having “no concrete evidence” that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ western sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the sanctions placed on it by western countries in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.“The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” Mr Putin said at a forum in St Petersburg on Friday, adding that the sanctions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. He sought to reassure Russians that Moscow was capable of overcoming the “mad and thoughtless” sanctions.Many western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia in order to strike a balance between punishing the nation for its war on Ukraine and protecting their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Syrian leader receives credentials from Bahrain ambassador

A new ambassador from Bahrain formally took up his post in Syria on Sunday, the country's first full diplomatic mission there in more than a decade as Damascus continues to improve its relations with Gulf Arab states. President Bashar Assad received the credentials of Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar in an official ceremony also attended by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. Sayyar was appointed in December and recently moved to Damascus.Assad has been gradually reintegrating into mainstream regional acceptance. His visit to the United Arab Emirates in March was the first such trip to an Arab country since Syria’s civil war...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Danish ex-foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen dies at 80

Uffe Elleman-Jensen, who was Denmark’s foreign minister for more than 10 years from the early 1980s and was considered one of the Nordic region's key politicians in the end phase of the Cold War, has died. He was 80.The conservative-liberal Venstre party, which Ellemann-Jensen led from 1984-1998, said in a brief statement on Sunday that he died overnight “after a long illness.” The cause of death wasn't immediately given.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that Ellemann-Jensen, Denmark’s foreign minister from 1982 until 1993, was “a sharp politician”, a great personality and “a man with great courage.”“He...
EUROPE
The Independent

O’Neill: Protocol Bill will have ‘colossal political and economic consequences’

Michelle O’Neill has warned that the British Government’s plan to enact legislation to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol will have “colossal political and economic consequences”.The Sinn Fein Stormont leader said that Boris Johnson’s plan to override parts of the protocol has “sounded alarm bells” across Europe and America.Speaking at the annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare, the first minister designate told the crowd that it was an “irrefutable fact” that the protocol is working.“Boris Johnson is incapable of accepting in a straightforward, honest and truthful way that this is the case,” Ms O’Neill added.“The attempts this week by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man raises £5,000 to pay for Ukrainian refugee’s essential medicine

John Rice, a British man living in Slovakia, has helped a Ukrainian refugee family pay for their daughter's medicine.Yehevny Makarenko, his wife Svetlana and their diabetic daughter Dasha, who have escaped the war in Ukraine, needed urgent help to pay for her medical requirements.Costs included an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor before they came up with the idea to set up a GoFundMe page."We were very lucky to have a lot of people donating and then somebody donated 80% in one go,” the family expressed.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainian MP says new generation of children ‘will not forgive’ RussiaStarmer accuses Tories of ‘pouring petrol on the fire’ over rail strikesUkrainian MP says new generation of children ‘will not forgive’ Russia
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy