Mckees Rocks, PA

Man taken into custody after seen running from house fire in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man is in custody after a house fire in McKees Rocks on Wednesday night.

Amber Kiger says her heart breaks as she reflects on the events that unfolded steps away from her McKees Rocks home.

“Crazy situation. Sad. This whole street — I mean there was cops, fire trucks, it was something you see in a movie,” said Kiger.

Allegheny County Police were called to Singer Avenue for a domestic disturbance at a house in the 300 block around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders tried to help a woman living there take out a protection from abuse order against a man at the house.

An hour later, police were called back to the same home as flames ripped through the property.

Police say the man the woman was trying to get the order against was caught running from the home after it was set on fire.

“That guy who did that to his family ... shame on you! Sad situation. Domestic violence is real,” said Kiger.

Police confirmed no one was hurt, but the home is a total loss.

Kiger, who is a domestic violence survivor, says the situation was totally uncalled for, and she is offering support tonight.

“I hope that she and the children, like I said, get all the help. Domestic violence is real. That guy needs to stay far away from her.”

At last check, no criminal charges have been filed in this case.

ACPD General Investigations Unit detectives, along with the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office personnel, have started an investigation.

The information will be presented to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477).

Callers can remain anonymous.

