PS5 stock – live: PlayStation Direct, Argos and Game restocks available now – how to buy a console

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
 3 days ago

UPDATE (16.06.2022): The PS5 is in stock at PlayStation Direct , Argos, Game , BT Shop , The Game Collection and Scan . It is sold out at Amazon and EE , but could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks , but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020.

Thankfully, the situation has massively improved in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console in 2020. And June has so far continued the momentum, with Game , EE and the BT Shop being in stock practically all month long.

Saying that though, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews . If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

The Independent

