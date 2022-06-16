Premier League fixtures for 2022/23 season confirmed

The fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been confirmed.

Champions Manchester City , who won the title in dramatic fashion on last season’s final day, open their defence away at West Ham while rivals Liverpool are also in London on the opening weekend with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham.

Arsenal will kick off the season – as they did a year ago – with a trip to Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August while the Todd Boehly Chelsea era begins at Everton. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham open up against Southampton at home while Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of Manchester United will come at home at Old Trafford against Brighton on Sunday 7 August.

Bournemouth’s return to the big time starts against Aston Villa while Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight game on their comeback will be at Newcastle.

Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield on 15 October – after a midweek Champions League tie – with the return fixture scheduled for 1 April.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments. Their three away matches following Champions League group games are Chelsea (17 September), Arsenal (8 October) and Tottenham (5 November). In addition to their trip to Anfield, City’s post-European away trips are Wolves (17 September) and Leicester (29 October), while they host Spurs on 6 September.

The final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar sees all the traditional “big six” kept apart, however, with the most high-profile fixtures being Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle and Tottenham hosting Leeds.

When the campaign resumes on Boxing Day Leeds host City and United welcome Forest, with Newcastle fans faced with the longest journey of the day as they have a 376-mile round trip to Leicester.

The Manchester derbies take place on 1 October (at the Etihad) and 14 January (Old Trafford), while for a third year in a row Everton host the first Merseyside derby of the season on 3 September with the return on 11 February. Arsenal host the first north London derby on 1 October, with Tottenham’s home game against the Gunners on 14 January.

The final weekend of the season sees City head to Brentford, Liverpool away at Southampton, Tottenham visit Leeds and Chelsea host Newcastle.

All three promoted sides are away on the final day with Forest at Palace, Bournemouth at Everton – the ground where they were relegated to the Championship in 2020 despite a 3-1 victory - and Fulham travelling to Old Trafford.

Full Premier League fixture list

05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal

06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea

06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool

06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton

06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford

06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton

07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City

13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City

13/08/202215:00Aston Villa v Everton

13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United

13/08/202215:00Brighton v Newcastle United

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace

13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

13/08/202215:00Southampton v Leeds United

13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham

20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

20/08/202215:00Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest

20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford

20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea

20/08/202215:00Leicester City v Southampton

20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool

20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City

20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

20/08/202215:00West Ham United v Brighton

27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham

27/08/202215:00Aston Villa v West Ham United

27/08/202215:00Brentford v Everton

27/08/202215:00Brighton v Leeds United

27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City

27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace

27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United

27/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

30/08/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton

30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa

30/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Brentford

30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton

30/08/202219:45Leeds United v Everton

30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United

30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United

31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea

03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City

03/09/202215:00Brentford v Leeds United

03/09/202215:00Brighton v Leicester City

03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United

03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool

03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal

03/09/202215:00Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth

03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

03/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Southampton

10/09/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton

10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton

10/09/202215:00Crystal Palace v Manchester United

10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea

10/09/202215:00Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

10/09/202215:00Leicester City v Aston Villa

10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton

10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

10/09/202215:00Southampton v Brentford

10/09/202215:00West Ham United v Newcastle United

17/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Southampton

17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal

17/09/202215:00Brighton v Crystal Palace

17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool

17/09/202215:00Everton v West Ham United

17/09/202215:00Manchester United v Leeds United

17/09/202215:00Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

17/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Fulham

17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City

01/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford

01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea

01/10/202215:00Fulham v Newcastle United

01/10/202215:00Leeds United v Aston Villa

01/10/202215:00Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton

01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United

01/10/202215:00Southampton v Everton

01/10/202215:00West Ham United v Wolverhampton

08/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City

08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool

08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton

08/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Leeds United

08/10/202215:00Everton v Manchester United

08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton

08/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Brentford

08/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

08/10/202215:00West Ham United v Fulham

15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea

15/10/202215:00Brentford v Brighton

15/10/202215:00Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth

15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal

15/10/202215:00Leicester City v Crystal Palace

15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City

15/10/202215:00Manchester United v Newcastle United

15/10/202215:00Southampton v West Ham United

15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

15/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest

18/10/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton

18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City

18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea

18/10/202219:45Brighton v Nottingham Forest

18/10/202220:00Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

18/10/202219:45Fulham v Aston Villa

18/10/202219:45Leicester City v Leeds United

19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham United

19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

19/10/202219:45Newcastle United v Everton

22/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Brentford

22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United

22/10/202215:00Everton v Crystal Palace

22/10/202215:00Leeds United v Fulham

22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton

22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal

22/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

22/10/202215:00West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Leicester City

29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

29/10/202215:00Brentford v Wolverhampton

29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea

29/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Southampton

29/10/202215:00Fulham v Everton

29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City

29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United

29/10/202215:00Manchester United v West Ham United

29/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Aston Villa

05/11/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester United

05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal

05/11/202215:00Everton v Leicester City

05/11/202215:00Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham

05/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Brentford

05/11/202215:00Southampton v Newcastle United

05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

05/11/202215:00West Ham United v Crystal Palace

05/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Brighton

12/11/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton

12/11/202215:00Brighton v Aston Villa

12/11/202215:00Fulham v Manchester United

12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton

12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford

12/11/202215:00Newcastle United v Chelsea

12/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

12/11/202215:00West Ham United v Leicester City

12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal

26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham United

26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool

26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

26/12/202215:00Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

26/12/202215:00Crystal Palace v Fulham

26/12/202215:00Everton v Wolverhampton

26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City

26/12/202215:00Leicester City v Newcastle United

26/12/202215:00Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

26/12/202215:00Southampton v Brighton

31/12/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal

31/12/202215:00Fulham v Southampton

31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City

31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton

31/12/202215:00Newcastle United v Leeds United

31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

31/12/202215:00West Ham United v Brentford

31/12/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester United

02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle United

02/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool

02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City

02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

02/01/202315:00Everton v Brighton

02/01/202315:00Leeds United v West Ham United

02/01/202315:00Leicester City v Fulham

02/01/202315:00Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

02/01/202315:00Southampton v Nottingham Forest

14/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Leeds United

14/01/202315:00Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth

14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool

14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace

14/01/202315:00Everton v Southampton

14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City

14/01/202315:00Newcastle United v Fulham

14/01/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

14/01/202315:00Wolverhampton v West Ham United

21/01/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United

21/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

21/01/202315:00Leeds United v Brentford

21/01/202315:00Leicester City v Brighton

21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea

21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton

21/01/202315:00Southampton v Aston Villa

21/01/202315:00West Ham United v Everton

04/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Leicester City

04/02/202315:00Brentford v Southampton

04/02/202315:00Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham

04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal

04/02/202315:00Manchester United v Crystal Palace

04/02/202315:00Newcastle United v West Ham United

04/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool

11/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford

11/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Brighton

11/02/202315:00Fulham v Nottingham Forest

11/02/202315:00Leeds United v Manchester United

11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton

11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa

11/02/202315:00Southampton v Wolverhampton

11/02/202315:00West Ham United v Chelsea

18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal

18/02/202315:00Brentford v Crystal Palace

18/02/202315:00Brighton v Fulham

18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton

18/02/202315:00Everton v Leeds United

18/02/202315:00Manchester United v Leicester City

18/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Liverpool

18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

18/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

18/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool

25/02/202315:00Everton v Aston Villa

25/02/202315:00Fulham v Wolverhampton

25/02/202315:00Leeds United v Southampton

25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal

25/02/202315:00Manchester United v Brentford

25/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Brighton

25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

25/02/202315:00West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

04/03/202315:00Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

04/03/202315:00Brentford v Fulham

04/03/202315:00Brighton v West Ham United

04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds United

04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United

04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle United

04/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Everton

04/03/202315:00Southampton v Leicester City

04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City

11/03/202315:00Everton v Brentford

11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal

11/03/202315:00Leeds United v Brighton

11/03/202315:00Leicester City v Chelsea

11/03/202315:00Manchester United v Southampton

11/03/202315:00Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

11/03/202315:00West Ham United v Aston Villa

18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace

18/03/202315:00Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

18/03/202315:00Brentford v Leicester City

18/03/202315:00Brighton v Manchester United

18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton

18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham

18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham United

18/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

18/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Leeds United

01/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham

01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United

01/04/202315:00Brighton v Brentford

01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa

01/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Leicester City

01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool

01/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Manchester United

01/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton

01/04/202315:00West Ham United v Southampton

08/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

08/04/202315:00Brentford v Newcastle United

08/04/202315:00Fulham v West Ham United

08/04/202315:00Leeds United v Crystal Palace

08/04/202315:00Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal

08/04/202315:00Manchester United v Everton

08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City

08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea

15/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Newcastle United

15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton

15/04/202315:00Everton v Fulham

15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool

15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City

15/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

15/04/202315:00Southampton v Crystal Palace

15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

15/04/202315:00West Ham United v Arsenal

15/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Brentford

22/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton

22/04/202315:00Brentford v Aston Villa

22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City

22/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Everton

22/04/202315:00Fulham v Leeds United

22/04/202315:00Leicester City v Wolverhampton

22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea

22/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

25/04/202320:00Aston Villa v Fulham

25/04/202319:45Everton v Newcastle United

25/04/202319:45Leeds United v Leicester City

25/04/202319:45Nottingham Forest v Brighton

25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

25/04/202319:45West Ham United v Liverpool

25/04/202319:45Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford

26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal

26/04/202319:45Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

29/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United

29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea

29/04/202315:00Brentford v Nottingham Forest

29/04/202315:00Brighton v Wolverhampton

29/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v West Ham United

29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City

29/04/202315:00Leicester City v Everton

29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

29/04/202315:00Manchester United v Aston Villa

29/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Southampton

06/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

06/05/202315:00Brighton v Everton

06/05/202315:00Fulham v Leicester City

06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford

06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United

06/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Arsenal

06/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Southampton

06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

06/05/202315:00West Ham United v Manchester United

06/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton

13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

13/05/202315:00Brentford v West Ham United

13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

13/05/202315:00Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth

13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City

13/05/202315:00Leeds United v Newcastle United

13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool

13/05/202315:00Manchester United v Wolverhampton

13/05/202315:00Southampton v Fulham

20/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United

20/05/202315:00Brighton v Southampton

20/05/202315:00Fulham v Crystal Palace

20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa

20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea

20/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Leicester City

20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

20/05/202315:00West Ham United v Leeds United

20/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Everton

28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton

28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton

28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City

28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United

28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

28/05/202316:00Leicester City v West Ham United

28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham

28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool