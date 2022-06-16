Premier League fixtures for 2022/23 season confirmed
The fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been confirmed.
Champions Manchester City , who won the title in dramatic fashion on last season’s final day, open their defence away at West Ham while rivals Liverpool are also in London on the opening weekend with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham.
Arsenal will kick off the season – as they did a year ago – with a trip to Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August while the Todd Boehly Chelsea era begins at Everton. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham open up against Southampton at home while Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of Manchester United will come at home at Old Trafford against Brighton on Sunday 7 August.
Bournemouth’s return to the big time starts against Aston Villa while Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight game on their comeback will be at Newcastle.
Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield on 15 October – after a midweek Champions League tie – with the return fixture scheduled for 1 April.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments. Their three away matches following Champions League group games are Chelsea (17 September), Arsenal (8 October) and Tottenham (5 November). In addition to their trip to Anfield, City’s post-European away trips are Wolves (17 September) and Leicester (29 October), while they host Spurs on 6 September.
The final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar sees all the traditional “big six” kept apart, however, with the most high-profile fixtures being Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle and Tottenham hosting Leeds.
When the campaign resumes on Boxing Day Leeds host City and United welcome Forest, with Newcastle fans faced with the longest journey of the day as they have a 376-mile round trip to Leicester.
The Manchester derbies take place on 1 October (at the Etihad) and 14 January (Old Trafford), while for a third year in a row Everton host the first Merseyside derby of the season on 3 September with the return on 11 February. Arsenal host the first north London derby on 1 October, with Tottenham’s home game against the Gunners on 14 January.
The final weekend of the season sees City head to Brentford, Liverpool away at Southampton, Tottenham visit Leeds and Chelsea host Newcastle.
All three promoted sides are away on the final day with Forest at Palace, Bournemouth at Everton – the ground where they were relegated to the Championship in 2020 despite a 3-1 victory - and Fulham travelling to Old Trafford.
Full Premier League fixture list
05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal
06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton
06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford
06/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton
07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City
13/08/202215:00Aston Villa v Everton
13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United
13/08/202215:00Brighton v Newcastle United
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace
13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
13/08/202215:00Southampton v Leeds United
13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham
20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
20/08/202215:00Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
20/08/202215:00Everton v Nottingham Forest
20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford
20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea
20/08/202215:00Leicester City v Southampton
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City
20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
20/08/202215:00West Ham United v Brighton
27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham
27/08/202215:00Aston Villa v West Ham United
27/08/202215:00Brentford v Everton
27/08/202215:00Brighton v Leeds United
27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City
27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United
27/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
30/08/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa
30/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Brentford
30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton
30/08/202219:45Leeds United v Everton
30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United
30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City
03/09/202215:00Brentford v Leeds United
03/09/202215:00Brighton v Leicester City
03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United
03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool
03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal
03/09/202215:00Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
03/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
03/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Southampton
10/09/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton
10/09/202215:00Crystal Palace v Manchester United
10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea
10/09/202215:00Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
10/09/202215:00Leicester City v Aston Villa
10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
10/09/202215:00Southampton v Brentford
10/09/202215:00West Ham United v Newcastle United
17/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Southampton
17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal
17/09/202215:00Brighton v Crystal Palace
17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool
17/09/202215:00Everton v West Ham United
17/09/202215:00Manchester United v Leeds United
17/09/202215:00Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
17/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Fulham
17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea
01/10/202215:00Fulham v Newcastle United
01/10/202215:00Leeds United v Aston Villa
01/10/202215:00Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton
01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United
01/10/202215:00Southampton v Everton
01/10/202215:00West Ham United v Wolverhampton
08/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool
08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton
08/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Leeds United
08/10/202215:00Everton v Manchester United
08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton
08/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Brentford
08/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
08/10/202215:00West Ham United v Fulham
15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea
15/10/202215:00Brentford v Brighton
15/10/202215:00Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal
15/10/202215:00Leicester City v Crystal Palace
15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City
15/10/202215:00Manchester United v Newcastle United
15/10/202215:00Southampton v West Ham United
15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
15/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City
18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea
18/10/202219:45Brighton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/202220:00Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
18/10/202219:45Fulham v Aston Villa
18/10/202219:45Leicester City v Leeds United
19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham United
19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
19/10/202219:45Newcastle United v Everton
22/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Brentford
22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United
22/10/202215:00Everton v Crystal Palace
22/10/202215:00Leeds United v Fulham
22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton
22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal
22/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
22/10/202215:00West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Leicester City
29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
29/10/202215:00Brentford v Wolverhampton
29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea
29/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Southampton
29/10/202215:00Fulham v Everton
29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City
29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United
29/10/202215:00Manchester United v West Ham United
29/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Aston Villa
05/11/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester United
05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal
05/11/202215:00Everton v Leicester City
05/11/202215:00Leeds United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham
05/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Brentford
05/11/202215:00Southampton v Newcastle United
05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
05/11/202215:00West Ham United v Crystal Palace
05/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Brighton
12/11/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
12/11/202215:00Brighton v Aston Villa
12/11/202215:00Fulham v Manchester United
12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton
12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford
12/11/202215:00Newcastle United v Chelsea
12/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
12/11/202215:00West Ham United v Leicester City
12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham United
26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool
26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
26/12/202215:00Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
26/12/202215:00Crystal Palace v Fulham
26/12/202215:00Everton v Wolverhampton
26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City
26/12/202215:00Leicester City v Newcastle United
26/12/202215:00Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
26/12/202215:00Southampton v Brighton
31/12/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal
31/12/202215:00Fulham v Southampton
31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City
31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton
31/12/202215:00Newcastle United v Leeds United
31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
31/12/202215:00West Ham United v Brentford
31/12/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester United
02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle United
02/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool
02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City
02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
02/01/202315:00Everton v Brighton
02/01/202315:00Leeds United v West Ham United
02/01/202315:00Leicester City v Fulham
02/01/202315:00Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
02/01/202315:00Southampton v Nottingham Forest
14/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Leeds United
14/01/202315:00Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool
14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace
14/01/202315:00Everton v Southampton
14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City
14/01/202315:00Newcastle United v Fulham
14/01/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
14/01/202315:00Wolverhampton v West Ham United
21/01/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United
21/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
21/01/202315:00Leeds United v Brentford
21/01/202315:00Leicester City v Brighton
21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea
21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton
21/01/202315:00Southampton v Aston Villa
21/01/202315:00West Ham United v Everton
04/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Leicester City
04/02/202315:00Brentford v Southampton
04/02/202315:00Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham
04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal
04/02/202315:00Manchester United v Crystal Palace
04/02/202315:00Newcastle United v West Ham United
04/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford
11/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Brighton
11/02/202315:00Fulham v Nottingham Forest
11/02/202315:00Leeds United v Manchester United
11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton
11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa
11/02/202315:00Southampton v Wolverhampton
11/02/202315:00West Ham United v Chelsea
18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal
18/02/202315:00Brentford v Crystal Palace
18/02/202315:00Brighton v Fulham
18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton
18/02/202315:00Everton v Leeds United
18/02/202315:00Manchester United v Leicester City
18/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Liverpool
18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
18/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
18/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool
25/02/202315:00Everton v Aston Villa
25/02/202315:00Fulham v Wolverhampton
25/02/202315:00Leeds United v Southampton
25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal
25/02/202315:00Manchester United v Brentford
25/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Brighton
25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/02/202315:00West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/03/202315:00Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
04/03/202315:00Brentford v Fulham
04/03/202315:00Brighton v West Ham United
04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds United
04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United
04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle United
04/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Everton
04/03/202315:00Southampton v Leicester City
04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City
11/03/202315:00Everton v Brentford
11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal
11/03/202315:00Leeds United v Brighton
11/03/202315:00Leicester City v Chelsea
11/03/202315:00Manchester United v Southampton
11/03/202315:00Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
11/03/202315:00West Ham United v Aston Villa
18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace
18/03/202315:00Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
18/03/202315:00Brentford v Leicester City
18/03/202315:00Brighton v Manchester United
18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton
18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham
18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham United
18/03/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
18/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Leeds United
01/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United
01/04/202315:00Brighton v Brentford
01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa
01/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Leicester City
01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool
01/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Manchester United
01/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
01/04/202315:00West Ham United v Southampton
08/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
08/04/202315:00Brentford v Newcastle United
08/04/202315:00Fulham v West Ham United
08/04/202315:00Leeds United v Crystal Palace
08/04/202315:00Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal
08/04/202315:00Manchester United v Everton
08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City
08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Newcastle United
15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton
15/04/202315:00Everton v Fulham
15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool
15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City
15/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
15/04/202315:00Southampton v Crystal Palace
15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/04/202315:00West Ham United v Arsenal
15/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Brentford
22/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton
22/04/202315:00Brentford v Aston Villa
22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City
22/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Everton
22/04/202315:00Fulham v Leeds United
22/04/202315:00Leicester City v Wolverhampton
22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea
22/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/202320:00Aston Villa v Fulham
25/04/202319:45Everton v Newcastle United
25/04/202319:45Leeds United v Leicester City
25/04/202319:45Nottingham Forest v Brighton
25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
25/04/202319:45West Ham United v Liverpool
25/04/202319:45Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford
26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal
26/04/202319:45Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leeds United
29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea
29/04/202315:00Brentford v Nottingham Forest
29/04/202315:00Brighton v Wolverhampton
29/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v West Ham United
29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City
29/04/202315:00Leicester City v Everton
29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
29/04/202315:00Manchester United v Aston Villa
29/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Southampton
06/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
06/05/202315:00Brighton v Everton
06/05/202315:00Fulham v Leicester City
06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford
06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United
06/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Arsenal
06/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Southampton
06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
06/05/202315:00West Ham United v Manchester United
06/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton
13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
13/05/202315:00Brentford v West Ham United
13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
13/05/202315:00Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City
13/05/202315:00Leeds United v Newcastle United
13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool
13/05/202315:00Manchester United v Wolverhampton
13/05/202315:00Southampton v Fulham
20/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
20/05/202315:00Brighton v Southampton
20/05/202315:00Fulham v Crystal Palace
20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa
20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea
20/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Leicester City
20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
20/05/202315:00West Ham United v Leeds United
20/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Everton
28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton
28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton
28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City
28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United
28/05/202316:00Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
28/05/202316:00Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
28/05/202316:00Leicester City v West Ham United
28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham
28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool
