Man City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Manchester City ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Pep Guardiola ’s side retained their crown - a fourth in five years - after a dramatic final day where two late Ilkay Gundogan goals finally saw them past Aston Villa to keep a relentless Liverpool at bay at the top of the table.
Now attentions turn to defending the trophy as they bid to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win the league three times in a row.
City open up their title defence in London against West Ham on Sunday 7 August before a home date with newly-promoted Bournemouth the following week.
The first derby with rivals United comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January while the Liverpool games come in October and April.
Full Manchester City fixture list:
07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City
27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton
15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City
18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton
29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City
05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham
12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City
31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton
02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa
18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle United
11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City
18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham United
01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City
15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City
22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City
26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City
06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United
13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City
20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City
