Premier League

Man City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Manchester City ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Pep Guardiola ’s side retained their crown - a fourth in five years - after a dramatic final day where two late Ilkay Gundogan goals finally saw them past Aston Villa to keep a relentless Liverpool at bay at the top of the table.

Now attentions turn to defending the trophy as they bid to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win the league three times in a row.

City open up their title defence in London against West Ham on Sunday 7 August before a home date with newly-promoted Bournemouth the following week.

The first derby with rivals United comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January while the Liverpool games come in October and April.

Full Manchester City fixture list:

07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City

13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City

27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace

31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City

10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City

01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United

08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton

15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City

18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City

22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton

29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City

05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham

12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford

26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City

31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton

02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City

14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City

21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton

04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa

18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle United

11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City

18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham United

01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City

15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City

22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City

26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal

29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City

06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United

13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City

20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea

28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The League#Man City#Manchester City#Uk#Bournemouth#United#Nottingham Forest
