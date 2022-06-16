ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

 3 days ago

Arsenal ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.

Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.

They kick off the season away at Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August before they host Leicester City the following weekend.

The first derby with Tottenham comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Full Arsenal fixture list:

05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal

13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City

20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham

30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa

03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal

10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton

17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal

01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool

15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal

18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City

22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal

29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal

12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal

26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham United

31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal

02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle United

14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United

04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal

11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford

18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal

25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal

04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal

18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace

01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United

08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/202315:00West Ham United v Arsenal

22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton

26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal

29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea

06/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Arsenal

13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton

20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton

