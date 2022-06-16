Arsenal 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Arsenal ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Gunners return after seeing their 2021/22 campaign end in disappointment with bitter rivals Tottenham beating them to the final Champions League qualification spot.
Top four will again be the primary target for Mikel Arteta as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.
They kick off the season away at Crystal Palace on Friday 5 August before they host Leicester City the following weekend.
The first derby with Tottenham comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.
Full Arsenal fixture list:
05/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Arsenal
13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City
20/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa
03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/202215:00Arsenal v Everton
17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal
01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/202215:00Leeds United v Arsenal
18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/202215:00Southampton v Arsenal
29/10/202215:00Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/202215:00Arsenal v West Ham United
31/12/202215:00Brighton v Arsenal
02/01/202315:00Arsenal v Newcastle United
14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United
04/02/202315:00Everton v Arsenal
11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford
18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal
25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal
04/03/202315:00Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal
18/03/202315:00Arsenal v Crystal Palace
01/04/202315:00Arsenal v Leeds United
08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/202315:00West Ham United v Arsenal
22/04/202315:00Arsenal v Southampton
26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Arsenal
13/05/202315:00Arsenal v Brighton
20/05/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton
