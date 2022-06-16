Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.

Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.

They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.

The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Full Tottenham fixture list:

06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

22/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

18/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur