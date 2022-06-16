Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Tottenham Hotspur ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.
Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.
They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.
The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.
Full Tottenham fixture list:
06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
22/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
22/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Comments / 0