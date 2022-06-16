ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rh1eY_0gCTRc9j00

Tottenham Hotspur ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Spurs are back in the big time after an excellent run of form to end last term saw them win the race with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification.

Having subsequently committed his future to the club, manager Antonio Conte is being backed in the transfer market too with Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster already on board ahead of the new season.

They kick off their 2022/23 campaign against Southampton at home before a trip across London to face rivals Chelsea the following weekend.

The first derby with Arsenal comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Full Tottenham fixture list:

06/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

30/08/202219:45West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

15/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

22/10/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

29/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

12/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

14/01/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

18/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

11/03/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

08/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

15/04/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth

22/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

28/05/202316:00Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Antonio Conte
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham 2022 23#Tottenham Hotspur#Nottingham Forest
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy