Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Chelsea ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.

Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.

They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton - a place where they lost last year - before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.

Full Chelsea fixture list:

06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea

13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea

27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City

31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea

03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United

10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea

17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool

01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea

08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton

15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea

18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea

22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United

29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea

05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal

12/11/202215:00Newcastle United v Chelsea

26/12/202215:00Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City

14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace

21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham

11/02/202315:00West Ham United v Chelsea

18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton

25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds United

11/03/202315:00Leicester City v Chelsea

18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton

01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa

08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea

15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton

22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea

26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford

29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea

06/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea

28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United