Chelsea 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Chelsea ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
The Blues endured a turbulent year as Roman Abramovich’s hugely successful time presiding over Stamford Bridge was unceremoniously ended.
Now Thomas Tuchel will hope to deliver more success for new owner, US businessman Todd Boehly, after a season of missed opportunities and penalty shootout losses in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals last term.
They’ll open their season against an old friend and a trip to Frank Lampard’s Everton - a place where they lost last year - before a first home date against another familiar face and former boss Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.
The games against Liverpool come in September and January while Manchester City will visit the Bridge in January before a potentially pivotal reverse fixture at the Etihad on the penultimate weekend in May.
Full Chelsea fixture list:
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
20/08/202215:00Leeds United v Chelsea
27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City
31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham United
10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea
17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea
08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea
18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea
22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea
05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/202215:00Newcastle United v Chelsea
26/12/202215:00Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham
11/02/202315:00West Ham United v Chelsea
18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton
25/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds United
11/03/202315:00Leicester City v Chelsea
18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton
01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa
08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton
22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea
26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford
29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle United
Comments / 0