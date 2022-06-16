Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Jurgen Klopp ’s side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by Manchester City on the league’s final day as they failed to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.

The focus for the Champions League finalists will be on going one better as they bid to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the post just as they did in 2019/20.

The Reds kick off in London against newly-promoted Fulham before a first home game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield and a trip to rivals Manchester United the following weekend.

The first derby with Everton comes in September before the return in February while the Manchester City games come in October and April.

Full Liverpool fixture list:

06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool

13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace

20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool

27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United

03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool

10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton

17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool

01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton

08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool

15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City

19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham United

22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United

05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton

26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool

31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City

02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool

14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool

21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool

11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton

18/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Liverpool

25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool

04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United

11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham

01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool

22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

25/04/202319:45West Ham United v Liverpool

29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford

13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool

20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa

28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool

