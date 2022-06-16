Liverpool 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
Liverpool ’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Jurgen Klopp ’s side’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by Manchester City on the league’s final day as they failed to add to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs.
The focus for the Champions League finalists will be on going one better as they bid to beat Pep Guardiola’s team to the post just as they did in 2019/20.
The Reds kick off in London against newly-promoted Fulham before a first home game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield and a trip to rivals Manchester United the following weekend.
The first derby with Everton comes in September before the return in February while the Manchester City games come in October and April.
Full Liverpool fixture list:
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/202215:00Liverpool v Crystal Palace
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/202215:00Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
31/08/202220:00Liverpool v Newcastle United
03/09/202215:00Everton v Liverpool
10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton
17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/202215:00Liverpool v Brighton
08/10/202215:00Arsenal v Liverpool
15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City
19/10/202220:00Liverpool v West Ham United
22/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
29/10/202215:00Liverpool v Leeds United
05/11/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
12/11/202215:00Liverpool v Southampton
26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool
31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City
02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool
14/01/202315:00Brighton v Liverpool
21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/202315:00Liverpool v Everton
18/02/202315:00Newcastle United v Liverpool
25/02/202315:00Crystal Palace v Liverpool
04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United
11/03/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham
01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/202315:00Liverpool v Arsenal
15/04/202315:00Leeds United v Liverpool
22/04/202315:00Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
25/04/202319:45West Ham United v Liverpool
29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford
13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool
20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa
28/05/202316:00Southampton v Liverpool
