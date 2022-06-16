ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine calls on allies for more weapons to 'turn tide' on Russia

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ukraine is in need of more weapons if it is to "turn the tide" on Russia , according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations .

Sergiy Kyslytsya urged his country's allies not to "believe the hype" in international media that the embattled nation has sufficient weaponry to defend itself.

Kyslaytsya said due to the current stalemate Ukrainian forces are sustaining heavy losses under heavy bombardment from a well-equipped Russia.

"If our allies do not expedite the supply of necessary weapons, we will see more blood” he warned.

