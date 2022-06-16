ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Fixtures: Erling Haaland Set For Premier League Debut Against West Ham

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

City will begin the defense of their EPL title away at West Ham on Sunday, August 7 in the final match of the opening weekend.

Erling Haaland is likely to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United after Manchester City's fixture list was published on Thursday.

Haaland's first home appearance for City will likely take place the following weekend when Bournemouth visit the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's first game against a traditional Big Six opponent is scheduled for September 10 against Tottenham at home.

City will begin the 2022/23 season as favorites to win their seventh Premier League title.

Three of City's six Premier League titles to date have been won on the final day of the season.

On two of those occasions, City have ended the season with a home fixture.

But they will finish the 2022/23 Premier League season away at Brentford.

Manchester City's Premier League Fixtures 2022/23

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/08/2022 20:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
10/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United (h)
08/10/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool (a)
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal (a)
22/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)
29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City (a)
05/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)
12/11/2022 15:00 Brentford (h)
26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)
31/12/2022 15:00 Everton (h)
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (a)
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United (a)
21/01/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
11/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 West Ham United (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (h)
08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton (a)
15/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)
22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
26/04/2023 20:00 Arsenal (h)
29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)
06/05/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)
13/05/2023 15:00 Everton (a)
20/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford (a)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized .

