‘A Wounded Fawn,’ a Shocking Horror Movie of Feminist Fury and Greek Mythology, Wows the Tribeca Film Festival

For Sophia (2022), documentary filmmakers Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Betty), and Jon Kasbe (When Lambs Become Lions), teamed up to capture the eccentric inventor David Hanson in his pursuit to create a life-like robot. Rather than focusing on the ethical implications of developing AI, the directors opted instead for an entirely human story, documenting Hanson’s struggle to present Sophia to the world at the expense of his own wellbeing and that of his family. The documentary, which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, is out on Showtime this September, and leaves viewers asking ominous questions about whether or not consciousness can be created in a lab, and about the future of robot-human relationships. We caught up with Moselle and Kasbe at the Sophia premiere for a conversation about the nuances of working with a silicone-covered rising star.

ENGINEERING ・ 5 DAYS AGO