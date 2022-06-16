The near future of monitors

For almost a decade LG remained the only large OLED panel producer, but the situation changed this year when Samsung introduced its QD-OLED panels. The competition is getting heated, no doubt, as the QD-OLEDs seem to perform considerably better than LG’s WOLEDs. However, Samsung may still need at least a few years to ramp up and match LG’s yields, not to mention that Samsung Display is supplying the new panels to only two TV brands, while LG is already collaborating with 20 TV brands. The good news is Samsung is looking to reduce production costs for next year’s QD-OLEDs, and this could trigger a price adjustment from LG, as well. Even better still, prices could see downwards pressure when Chinese display maker BOE is scheduled to make its debut on the large OLED display market in late 2022 or early 2023.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO