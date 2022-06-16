ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

By Annie Brown
WTVQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large...

www.wtvq.com

wdrb.com

Bardstown restaurant caught on fire Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating after man struck by vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while crossing the road. Investigators say a man crossed in front of traffic near the intersection of Winchester Road and East Seventh Street when he was hit. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Investigation after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a fire at a three-story apartment complex in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Rd. According to the Fire Department, the fire happened Thursday night at around 9:25 p.m. The Fire Department says when fire crews arrived, the fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: 2 people arrested after Lexington police officer was hit by a car

UPDATE: (JUNE 18TH 2022) Lexington Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident. Brandi Langston and Robert Langston are currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center, on multiple charges including assault of a police officer. —– LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington police detective is recovering...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing man in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. According to officers, 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road. Police say Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression and schizophrenia....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an incident involving two juveniles carrying firearms Friday night. Officers received a call from an individual at around 11:30 saying that they were approached and threatened by two young people with firearms in the Tates Creek area. According to police, the suspects took...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox17.com

Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man in critical condition after being hit by a car on Winchester Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while crossing the road. Investigators say a man crossed in front of traffic near the intersection of Winchester Road and East Seventh Street when he was hit. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Indiana State police arrest 2 Kentuckians on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested two people from Kentucky on drug charges after originally stopping their car for an expired license plate. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, ISP, a Spencer County Deputy and a Santa Claus Officer stopped a white Ford Edge because of an expired license plate according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Cars lined up for $3.99 gas at Somerset gas station

SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) - It looked like 1973 all over again at one Somerset gas station Friday as cars lined up in both directions waiting to fill up. This time, it isn't a fuel shortage that had drivers seeking relief at Jarvis Super Stop but rather soaring prices that has regular unleaded gasoline approaching $5 per gallon locally.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Harrison Co. man found safe

Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harrison County man has been found safe. A family member told WKYT that 79-year-old Dwight Hill was found in Boone County early Thursday morning. He hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, was last seen around...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

One dead, one injured after shooting in Shelbyville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and another left injured from a shooting on Friday in Shelbyville, Ky. Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Juniper Drive. According to a release, the officers found an unresponsive man and attempted to save his...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville police need help identifying child, finding parents

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nicholasville Police Department told FOX 56 the child’s parent has been located. Nicholasville police are asking for help locating the parents or identifying a child in Nicholasville. Police officials said the child appears to have been left at a business in Nicholasville earlier...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Toddler Drowns In Pool

A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police arrested a man accused of stabbing a co-worker at a business. 41-year-old Earl McVey is charged with assault. Police say the stabbing happened Monday at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Police say McVey stabbed the victim in the chest twice. The victim is...
LEXINGTON, KY

