Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO