ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey Granted Unconditional Bail by London Judge in U.K. Sexual Assault Hearing

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJgTe_0gCTQBYR00

Kevin Spacey appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates court Thursday morning, setting the wheels in motion for the first criminal trial in the U.K. against the actor since allegations of sexual assault first broke in 2017.

At the court, following a roughly 45-minute hearing, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram concluded by sending the case to Southwark Crown Court, with a hearing set July 14. He also granted Spacey unconditional bail unless the court decided there was a real risk. “I’ve not been persuaded there is a real risk,” the judge added.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

With a media circus camped outside and journalists having already queued hours in advance for one of the limited spaces inside, Spacey, wearing a blue suit, white shirt, blue suede shoes and glasses, arrived to a chaotic swarm of cameras, with him entering through the court’s front entrance rather than being given any special treatment.

Once inside, he confirmed his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler and address and had the five specific charges read out to him.

The four charges involve three counts of sexual assault against three men, two in March 2005, one in August 2008 and another in April 2013. In late May, the Crown Prosecution Service also detailed that there was one charge for “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” in 2008.

Key players in the room included legal defense lead Patrick Gibbs QC and prosecutor Natalie Dawson. Spacey entered accompanied by a team of three lawyers, including one from the U.S.

Spacey’s defense said he strenuously denied any and all allegations, but said that “he needs to answer these charges if he wants to proceed with his life.”

Much of the hearing was dedicated to Spacey’s bail, with Dawson arguing that, given the severity of the sentence were he to be found guilty, it is “reasonably foreseeable that he would not return to the U.K.” and said he should remain in the U.K. and surrender his travel documents.

Gibbs stressed the fact that Spacey had so far cooperated with all legal requirements, spending several hours being interviewed by the police in the U.S. and turning up voluntarily — as he promised last month — for the hearing. He also played heavily on the fact that his work depended on him being able to travel to the U.S. and outside of the U.K.

“What is he going to do if he doesn’t answer charges, where is he going to hide?” Gibbs said. “Is he to be incarcerated in his flat in London, unable to work, unable to audition to work?” He added that Spacey couldn’t audition on end via computer. “His family is in the U.S., his nine-year-old dog is in the U.S.” Ikram eventually sided with the defence over the granting of bail.

Aside from dealing with the formalities, Spacey remained silent throughout the hearing and sat alone in the dock. He left the court at roughly 11 a.m. to an even more chaotic media scrum, as security was forced to keep cameras back in order for him to enter a waiting car.

Spacey’s appearance, and an impending U.K. trial that is not expected to take place until at least 2023, marks the next chapter for the two-time Oscar winner, who in 2017 found himself accused of numerous counts of sexual harassment and sexual assault in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Following the allegations, which in the U.S. included the actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14, Netflix cut ties with Spacey, removing him from the final season of House of Cards and shelving his film Gore . His role as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World was famously reshot, with Christopher Plummer replacing him.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Haggis Appears in Italy Court Amid Assault Probe

A judge in southern Italy on Monday was weighing whether Academy Award-winning film director Paul Haggis should go free while Italian prosecutors investigate a woman’s allegations that he had sex with her over two days without her consent. Haggis’ lawyer, Michele Laforgia, said after the hearing Monday in Brindisi courthouse that his client reiterated his total innocence and is in “hopeful expectation” that he will be ultimately vindicated.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter Paul Haggis Arrest, New Italian Film Fest He Helped to Launch Tries to Move ForwardPaul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault ChargesNetflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Arrest Order Issued for Rovier Carrington After No-Show in Criminal Case

A federal judge has ordered the arrest of Rovier Carrington, who’s facing a perjury charge for falsely accusing late Paramount chief Brad Grey of rape, for missing court hearings in his criminal case. Carrington says he failed to appear because he’s immunocompromised and was recommended not to travel. “The Court gave Mr. Carrington plenty of chances,” reads the order issued on Friday.More from The Hollywood ReporterCOVID Cost European Cinemas "at least" $20 Billion in Losses in 2020/2021, Says Trade GroupStephen Colbert Addresses Arrest of Triumph and Crew at U.S. Capitol: "This Was First Degree Puppetry"Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Agree Settlement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Maureen Arthur, Actress in ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,’ Dies at 88

Maureen Arthur, who starred on Broadway and the big screen as the ambitious mistress and secretary Hedy La Rue in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has died. She was 88. Arthur died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease, her brother Gerald told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Shields, Political Commentator and Columnist, Dies at 85Critic's Notebook: Kim Kardashian Should Have Left History -- and Marilyn Monroe's Dress -- AloneJean-Louis Trintignant, French Star With a Gift for Introspection, Dies at 91 The vivacious Arthur also portrayed a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rapp
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
J. Paul Getty
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Bush Shatters U.K. Records as ‘Running Up That Hill’ Reaches No. 1

Kate Bush has run a U.K. chart race like no other artist, as “Running Up That Hill” (via Fish People) completes its coronation 37 years after release. The veteran English singer’s 1985 hit lifts 2-1, powered by its use in season four of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.More from The Hollywood ReporterKate Bush Reacts to 'Stranger Things'-Led "Running Up That Hill" Success: "It's All Really Exciting!"'Stranger Things 4' Sends Kate Bush 1985 Song "Running Up That Hill" Soaring on SpotifyApple TV+ Orders Eight-Part London Thriller 'Criminal Record' Starring Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Agree Settlement Ahead of Second Trial

A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection had been set to begin Monday in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiance Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup, but according to court documents, the parties informed the judge that they had agreed to a settlement.More from The Hollywood ReporterKardashians Talk Edit Room Notes, That Cucumber-Cutting Moment in Hulu Series'Kardashians' EP on Why the Show's Shorter Turnaround Proved "Really Difficult To Do"Kim Kardashian, Kris...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Obamas’ Higher Ground Leaves Spotify for Audible Multiyear Deal

The Obamas’ Higher Ground has struck an exclusive, multiyear first-look deal with Audible, marking a major win for the Amazon-owned audio company as it continues on a streak of production deals with high-profile talent in Hollywood. The move to Audible follows Higher Ground’s exit from Spotify, where the production company — founded by Barack and Michelle Obama — previously had a multiyear deal to create podcasts exclusively for the Stockholm-based audio giant. Though Audible’s original content, known as Audible Originals, is typically made available only for subscribers, the Amazon-owned company does offer some of its original content on all major audio platforms,...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Roars Ahead of ‘Lightyear’ in Surprise Upset

In a surprise twist, Pixar and Disney’s new movie Lightyear lost Father’s Day weekend to holdover Jurassic World Dominion at the domestic box office. This is the first time in the pandemic that there’s been three major Hollywood tentpoles doing solid-to-great business (Top Gun: Maverick is the third). As a result, overall domestic revenue hit an estimated $166 million, which is down only 18 percent from 2019 (usually, that gap has been much bigger). However, it isn’t clear whether the box office chart has recovered enough to support so much product.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Court#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Southwark Crown Court
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabby Giffords Comes to Hollywood As Senate Reaches Gun Safety Deal

“I’m optimistic,” Gabby Giffords, the former U.S. congresswoman from Arizona, told me when I caught up with her on Tuesday in Hollywood, where she was attending an advance screening of Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s new documentary Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down just hours after an historic deal to pass limited gun safety reforms was struck in the U.S. Senate. Giffords, who was shot in the head in a 2011 attack and still bears the scars of that terrible day, said of the path forward for that bill and other bills like it, “It will be a long, hard haul, but I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian Denies Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn on 2022 Met Gala Carpet Was Damaged

Kim Kardashian is denying damage was done to the Marilyn Monroe dress she borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not for the 2022 Met Gala carpet. “I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the theme being American I thought, what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy birthday to the President of the United States,” Kardashian said during an interview with Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Samantha Guthrie.More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Addresses Met Gala Weight Loss Criticism: "I Didn't Do Anything Unhealthy"Met Gala: The Full Backstory on How Kim...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Pitt Eyes the Final Stages of His Movie Career: “I Consider Myself on My Last Leg”

Four paragraphs into the opening of GQ’s new Brad Pitt cover story, the Oscar-winning superstar is eyeing the end — of his career. “I consider myself on my last leg,” a “ruminative” Pitt, 58, says of contemplating this next, and final, phase of his career. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”More from The Hollywood ReporterSandra Bullock on 'The Lost City' Crossing $100M and Why She Turned It Down (At First)Behind Apple's Megadeal for Brad Pitt Formula One Racing Film From Joseph Kosinski'Bullet Train' Drops New Trailer With More Action...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Bush Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Comeback in Rare BBC Interview: “The World’s Gone Mad”

There are comebacks, and there is Kate Bush. The 63-year-old English singer, songwriter and national treasure is the hottest property in pop right now, with a little help from a hit sci-fi series. It’s a comeback you didn’t see coming, and couldn’t have made up. Powered by its sync in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” has sprinted to No. 1 in the U.K., Australia and the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, and lifted to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, for her first career Top 10 appearance in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Studiocanal Buys Majority Stake in ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank’ Producer Dutch FilmWorks

Studiocanal has acquired a majority stake in Dutch FilmWorks, a leading independent producer/distributor in the Benelux region, for an undisclosed sum. The producer of local-language titles, including My Best Friend Anne Frank and holiday family franchise The Claus Family, Dutch FilmWorks is also the leading indie distributor in the Benelux region, having released such films as The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Midway and The Wolf of Wall Street. The company boasts a film catalog of more than 900 Dutch and international titles.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+ Int'l Chief Elaborates on Expansion Plans Ahead of U.K. Launch, Offering a "Mix of the Global...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS Lands Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Proof’

BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25), garnering the pop group its sixth chart-topper. The retrospective — consisting mostly of previously released material — bows with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales. The anthology was released June 10, four days before the group announced an indefinite “hiatus” to focus on solo ventures. The seven-member South Korean act was formed in 2010 and made its U.S. Billboard chart...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Stiller Visits Poland With UNHCR in Support of Ukrainian Refugees: “Everyone Has the Right to Seek Safety”

Ben Stiller has teamed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to meet and amplify support for those fleeing Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war prompted by Russia’s invasion. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, the Severance director shared that he is currently in Poland, where he is working with the agency. “I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine,” he wrote.  “Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90 percent being women and children.”More from The Hollywood ReporterU.K. Lined Up to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Trotiner, Veteran Assistant Director, Dies at 65

Glen Trotiner, the veteran assistant and second-unit director who worked on films from The Untouchables, Awakenings and Independence Day to Phone Booth, Captain America: The First Avenger and Morbius, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 65. Born in 1957 in The Bronx, Trotiner began as a DGA trainee on the 1986 films Power and Brighton Beach Memoirs, then served as a second assistant director on Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables (1987).More from The Hollywood ReporterMaureen Arthur, Actress in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,' Dies at 88Jean-Louis Trintignant, French Star With a Gift for Introspection, Dies at 91Everett...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Blum, Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman Among 12 Newly Elected Film Academy Governors

The 54-person board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — comprised of three elected governors from each of the organization’s 17 branches and three “governors-at-large” appointed by the president — will look very different when it gathers next month than it did when it convened on Tuesday. Following elections held over the past month, 12 people were elected to the board for the first time, including Marlee Matlin, the Oscar-winning star of Children of a Lesser God and this year’s best picture Oscar winner CODA, who will represent the actors branch; Jason Reitman, the second-generation filmmaker behind...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is finalizing the pieces of its next fundraising gala, the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, and has zeroed in on a pair of honorees. Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph are confirmed to receive the night’s top awards at a Sept. 15 gala held at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. Both have focused their respective foundations on the fight to end the disease; Theron through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and Ralph through the Diva Foundation.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Loot,' Tribeca Festival Highlights and MoreCharlize Theron on Surprise Superhero...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Was Able to “Reinvent” Himself With ‘CODA’ and His New Rom-Com

Getting movies made in Hollywood is never easy. But considering he’s the writer, director and star of the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever made, it would be fair to expect that the path to high-profile projects would be a bit more straightforward than Eugenio Derbez has experienced. Derbez, who established himself with Mexican sitcoms in the early 2000s, broke out at the box office in a major way with 2013’s Instructions Not Included, the comedy he co-wrote, helmed and stars in as a playboy who has to suddenly care for his 6-year-old daughter. Buoyed by the success of its $100.5 million worldwide...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Decides Against Having Name Attached to High School Theater After Backlash

Dave Chappelle has decided against having his name attached to a new performing arts theater at his old high school, following student backlash to his controversial Netflix comedy special, The Closer.  The Washington Post reported that Chappelle made the announcement at the theater dedication ceremony Monday night at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Washington D.C. The event had been delayed since November after students at the school criticized the comedian for The Closer, which featured a number of jokes that have been widely criticized as transphobic.More from The Hollywood ReporterJerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle's Anti-Trans Comedy and Cancel...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy